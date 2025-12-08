LIVE TV
  • Which Country Is Famous As The Cradle Of Civilisation?

Which Country Is Famous As The Cradle Of Civilisation?

The region of Mesopotamia, situated nowadays in Iraq, between the rivers Tigris and Euphrates, is often referred to as the ‘Cradle of Civilization’. The development of the first intricate urban societies in the world, characterized by agriculture, settlements, and advanced social structures, had taken place in this very fertile area.

December 8, 2025
Early Agricultural Developments
1/5

Early Agricultural Developments

Early agricultural developments and reliable water sources from the Tigris and Euphrates allowed settled farming and surplus production.

Neolithic communities
2/5

Neolithic communities

Neolithic communities in Mesopotamia gradually evolved into organized urban centers, laying foundations for cities, governance, and trade.

Early Forms of Writing
3/5

Early Forms of Writing

The region pioneered early forms of writing, administration, and social hierarchy hallmarks of a true civilisation.

Early Civilisational Hubs
4/5

Early Civilisational Hubs

Scholars recognize Mesopotamia among several early civilisational hubs along with Ancient Egypt, Ancient India (Indus Valley), and Ancient China.

Emerging Independently
5/5

Emerging Independently

These early civilisations emerged independently yet shared common traits: agriculture, urbanisation, political structure, and cultural advancements.

