LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai super kings balochistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan chennai super kings balochistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan chennai super kings balochistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan chennai super kings balochistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai super kings balochistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan chennai super kings balochistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan chennai super kings balochistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan chennai super kings balochistan asim munir Candidates Tournament 2026 Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk donald trump peace deal trump female journalist pakistan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Which Fruit Has the Most Vitamin C? Full List of Vitamin C Rich Fruits and Their Health Benefits

Which Fruit Has the Most Vitamin C? Full List of Vitamin C Rich Fruits and Their Health Benefits

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that keeps your skin healthy supports immunity and boosts overall wellness. Many fruits contain this vitamin but one fruit stands out as the richest natural source. Knowing which fruit offers the highest concentration can help you improve your daily nutrition easily. Here are 6 fruits that are rich in VITAMIN C are:

By: Harshita Gothi Last Updated: December 10, 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Kakadu Plums
1/7

Kakadu Plums

Kakadu plums native to Australia, top all fruits with up to 2,907 mg of vitamin C per 100g, making a tiny serving exceed daily needs many times over. This superfruit supports immunity and skin health due to its potent antioxidants.

Acerola Cherries
2/7

Acerola Cherries

Acerola cherries deliver about 1,700 mg of vitamin C per 100g, far surpassing oranges. Often used in supplements, they aid collagen production and fight oxidative stress.

Guava
3/7

Guava

Guava provides around 125 mg of vitamin C per fruit over twice that of an orange. This tropical fruit also offers fiber and promotes digestion alongside immune support.

Kiwi
4/7

Kiwi

Kiwi fruits contain about 64 mg of vitamin C per medium fruit, exceeding the daily requirement for many adults. Their fuzzy skin hides, seeds and green flesh that boosts immunity and aids digestion with added fiber.

Blackcurrants
5/7

Blackcurrants

Blackcurrants pack nearly 180 mg of vitamin C per 100g, making them a potent berry option. These dark jewels support eye health and reduce inflammation through high antioxidant levels.

Sea Buckthorn
6/7

Sea Buckthorn

Sea buckthorn berries offer around 450 mg of vitamin C per 100g, rivaling exotic superfruits. Grown in harsh climates, they benefit skin repair and cardiovascular health with omega fatty acids.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS