Which Fruit Has the Most Vitamin C? Full List of Vitamin C Rich Fruits and Their Health Benefits
Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that keeps your skin healthy supports immunity and boosts overall wellness. Many fruits contain this vitamin but one fruit stands out as the richest natural source. Knowing which fruit offers the highest concentration can help you improve your daily nutrition easily. Here are 6 fruits that are rich in VITAMIN C are:
Kakadu Plums
Kakadu plums native to Australia, top all fruits with up to 2,907 mg of vitamin C per 100g, making a tiny serving exceed daily needs many times over. This superfruit supports immunity and skin health due to its potent antioxidants.
Acerola Cherries
Acerola cherries deliver about 1,700 mg of vitamin C per 100g, far surpassing oranges. Often used in supplements, they aid collagen production and fight oxidative stress.
Guava
Guava provides around 125 mg of vitamin C per fruit over twice that of an orange. This tropical fruit also offers fiber and promotes digestion alongside immune support.
Kiwi
Kiwi fruits contain about 64 mg of vitamin C per medium fruit, exceeding the daily requirement for many adults. Their fuzzy skin hides, seeds and green flesh that boosts immunity and aids digestion with added fiber.
Blackcurrants
Blackcurrants pack nearly 180 mg of vitamin C per 100g, making them a potent berry option. These dark jewels support eye health and reduce inflammation through high antioxidant levels.
Sea Buckthorn
Sea buckthorn berries offer around 450 mg of vitamin C per 100g, rivaling exotic superfruits. Grown in harsh climates, they benefit skin repair and cardiovascular health with omega fatty acids.
