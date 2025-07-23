LIVE TV
  • What Hormones Get Triggered When You Hug Someone?

What Hormones Get Triggered When You Hug Someone?

Hugging releases feel-good hormones, eases stress, improves emotional well-being, supports sleep, builds stronger relationships, and even boosts heart health. It’s a powerful natural healer.

July 23, 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
1/8

Which hormones are released?

Oxytocin is released during the act of hugging, and it is also sometimes referred to as a "cuddle hormone" or "love hormone." This hormone is a very big contributor to trust, success, bonding, affection, and societal connection. Some major benefits come from hugging!

2/8

Stress Dissolution

When you hug, you can indeed feel the oxytocin streaming through your veins. This can also help you lower the level of cortisol in your body. This can help you relax through the nervous system.

3/8

Relationship Building

While hugging someone, you can feel physical touch. If you know that hugging can build confidence between people because it promotes intimacy and emotional connection.

4/8

Mood Boost

Do you know hugs can boost your mood as hugs stimulate the production of serotonin and dopamine, also known as “feel-good” hormones. This can lift your mood instantly.

5/8

Better Sleep

Hugging someone before bed can lead to relaxation of your body. This can also promote restful sleep by reducing anxiety and enhancing comfort while you are sleeping.

6/8

Enhanced Emotional Well-being

If you are hugging someone will offer a sense of security and comfort. This can reduces feelings of loneliness and promotes emotional balance.

7/8

Improved Heart Health

As per research by studies, it shows that regular hugs can lower blood pressure and heart rate. This can also contribute to better cardiovascular health.

8/8

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only. For mental health or medical concerns, consult a licensed healthcare provider or therapist for professional advice and care.

NewsX is India's fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

