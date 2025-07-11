LIVE TV
  Which Marble is Right For Your Dream Home? A Comprehensive Guide To The Most Stunning Types

Which Marble is Right For Your Dream Home? A Comprehensive Guide To The Most Stunning Types

Marble is a versatile and elegant natural stone available in a variety of types, each with distinct colors, patterns, and origins. 
Marble is a versatile and elegant natural stone available in a variety of types, each with distinct colors, patterns, and origins.
Choosing the right type of marble enhances both beauty and functionality of home spaces.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 11, 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
Marble in home design

A timeless and elegant natural stone that enhances the beauty of any home.  Marble is a popular choice in modern and classic interiors.

Camera Marble

It is from Italy, one of the popular marble types. It is ideal for countertops and flooring, it offers a clean, classic look.

Calacatta Marble

This marble is also Italian but rather and more luxurious than Carrara. This is perfect for statement pieces like countertops or accent walls.

Statuario Marble

Another high-end Italian marble, known for its striking white base and sharp gray veins. Often used in high impact areas where brightness are desired.

Makrana Marble

It is sourced from India, famously used in Taj Mahal. It is highly durable with milky white apperances and is perfect for temples and heritage homes.

Emperador Marble

This comes in shades of brown with fine white or light veins. This marble is originated from Spain and ideal for cozy interiors and flooring.

Green Marble

This is mostly from India, features dark green toned with light spots veining. It is commonly used for decorative elements and wall cladding.

Disclaimer: The information provided is just for informational purposes and may vary due to the preference of a person.

