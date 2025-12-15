LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi traffic advisory Australia skilled worker Australia news entertainment news Michele Reiner Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Bondi Beach shooting delhi traffic advisory Australia skilled worker Australia news entertainment news Michele Reiner Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Bondi Beach shooting delhi traffic advisory Australia skilled worker Australia news entertainment news Michele Reiner Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Bondi Beach shooting delhi traffic advisory Australia skilled worker Australia news entertainment news Michele Reiner Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Bondi Beach shooting
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi traffic advisory Australia skilled worker Australia news entertainment news Michele Reiner Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Bondi Beach shooting delhi traffic advisory Australia skilled worker Australia news entertainment news Michele Reiner Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Bondi Beach shooting delhi traffic advisory Australia skilled worker Australia news entertainment news Michele Reiner Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Bondi Beach shooting delhi traffic advisory Australia skilled worker Australia news entertainment news Michele Reiner Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Bondi Beach shooting
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Which Nut Is Known as “Brain Food”? Check 5 Scientific Reasons Behind It

Which Nut Is Known as “Brain Food”? Check 5 Scientific Reasons Behind It

Walnuts have been dubbed “brain food” on account of the presence of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and their particular and peculiar shape, which give, among others, memory, cognitive function, and overall brain health, making walnuts a daily snack of choice for promoting mental sharpness and neurological well-being in the long run.

By: Last Updated: December 15, 2025 | 12:09 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Shape Similarity
1/6

Shape Similarity

Walnuts look like the brain's folds, hence the "brain food" title during ancient times, cultures that were fond of symbolic foods for memory coupled the food with the brain aspect.

Omega-3 Boost
2/6

Omega-3 Boost

High in ALA omega-3s, walnuts not only support brain cells but also speed up neuron communication and reduce inflammation so that sharper thinking can become a daily occurrence.

Antioxidant Power
3/6

Antioxidant Power

Widespread use of the polyphenols found in walnuts as brain protectors against the free radicals that cause aging, cognitive decline, and erasure of memory function; thus, their action has been extremely effective over time.

Memory Enhancement
4/6

Memory Enhancement

Research has pointed out that walnut consumers have superior recall and increased blood flow to the frontal lobe, which is important for learning and making decisions in the adult population.

Daily Dosage
5/6

Daily Dosage

30 grams a day is just what is needed to reap the benefits for the brain without adding too many calories, as it can be consumed in salads, yogurts, or snacks quite often without any hassle.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical or nutritional advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before making dietary changes or using supplements.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS