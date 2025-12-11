Which State Is Called the Breadbasket of India: Full Explanation Agriculture History Production Facts
India has a strong agricultural backbone and one state stands out for feeding a major part of the nation. Known for its fertile land, modern farming practices and high food grain output, this state plays a key role in ensuring India’s food security. Learning why it is called the Breadbasket of India helps you understand its contribution to the country’s agricultural growth.
Which State Is Known as the Breadbasket of India?
Punjab is known by this title because it plays a major role in supplying India with essential food grains. The state produces a large share of the country’s wheat and rice for the Food Corporation of India. These grains are then distributed nationwide through the Public Distribution System, making Punjab a key pillar of India’s food security. Its consistently high yields help the nation remain self-reliant in staple crops.
Impact of the Green Revolution in Punjab
The Green Revolution of the 1960s transformed India’s agricultural landscape, with Punjab playing the leading role. To overcome severe food shortages, India adopted high-yield seeds, fertilizers, improved irrigation, and modern machinery. Punjab’s rich soil and strong irrigation system made it the perfect region for this shift. This revolution helped India move from food scarcity to self-sufficiency, placing Punjab at the core of the nation’s agricultural progress.
Fertile Soil and Strong Irrigation Network
Punjab’s fields receive continuous water from rivers and canals. This steady supply supports year round farming. The soil quality makes the state ideal for large-scale crop cultivation.
Major Contribution to India’s Food Grain Supply
Punjab supplies a major share of wheat and rice to the national food buffer. Millions of tonnes of grains are sent to other states every year. This contribution keeps food availability stable across the country.
Advanced Farming Techniques and Mechanization
Farmers in Punjab use modern machines for sowing and harvesting. These techniques increase speed and efficiency on the fields. The use of technology continues to uplift the agricultural economy of the state.
