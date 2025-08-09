LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • The Sleeping State of India: Which State Earned This Unique Nickname?

The Sleeping State of India: Which State Earned This Unique Nickname?

Himachal Pradesh is often called the “Sleeping State of India” due to its low population density, tranquil lifestyle, and serene landscapes. Its peaceful environment, untouched nature, and slower pace of life contribute to this unique nickname, making it a destination for those seeking calm and solitude.

By: Last Updated: August 9, 2025 | 3:55 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
The Sleeping State of India: Which State Earned This Unique Nickname? - Photo Gallery
1/7

Simple Life in the Hills

People in Himachal Pradesh move to nature's rhythms of sleep early to bed, early to rise, and sweet serenity.

The Sleeping State of India: Which State Earned This Unique Nickname? - Photo Gallery
2/7

Peaceful Evenings Listening to the Dusk

Street life falls quiet after 8 PM when dimmed light goes on in homes, showcasing mountain calmness.

The Sleeping State of India: Which State Earned This Unique Nickname? - Photo Gallery
3/7

Nature's Caress to Slow Me Down

Pristine air and cool weather with natural beauty invite leisurely, laid back daily living.

The Sleeping State of India: Which State Earned This Unique Nickname? - Photo Gallery
4/7

Little to No Nightlife

Beyond towns, villages in Himachal offer dark starry skies instead of an endless array of late-night loud entertainment.

The Sleeping State of India: Which State Earned This Unique Nickname? - Photo Gallery
5/7

Progressive yet Traditional Homes

New years bring building planning and technology. The people of Himachal rely on eco-thinking regarding living and preserving, where cultural respect and preservation remains customary.

The Sleeping State of India: Which State Earned This Unique Nickname? - Photo Gallery
6/7

Inspiringly Calming to the Tourist

Tourists visit and live in our peace while surrounded by natural beauty for a restful break from all that hustle and bustle.

The Sleeping State of India: Which State Earned This Unique Nickname? - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only. Nicknames or titles for states may vary based on cultural, historical, or regional perspectives.

Tags:

The Sleeping State of India: Which State Earned This Unique Nickname? - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Sleeping State of India: Which State Earned This Unique Nickname? - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Sleeping State of India: Which State Earned This Unique Nickname? - Photo Gallery
The Sleeping State of India: Which State Earned This Unique Nickname? - Photo Gallery
The Sleeping State of India: Which State Earned This Unique Nickname? - Photo Gallery
The Sleeping State of India: Which State Earned This Unique Nickname? - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?