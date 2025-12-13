LIVE TV
  Which Train Travels Across 9 States and Over 50 Stations on India's Longest Rail Route?

Which Train Travels Across 9 States and Over 50 Stations on India’s Longest Rail Route?

India’s longest train ride is more than 4,200 km long and has stops in more than 50 places, traveling through 9 different states on its way from the northeast of India all the way south. 

By: Last Updated: December 13, 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
Train name
1/6

Train name

The train that makes this journey is the Vivek Express, which runs between Dibrugarh and Kanyakumari, and it is the longest rail journey in India.

Route Description
2/6

Route Description

It begins its journey in Dibrugarh, Assam, and finishes its journey at Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, thus completing a continuous line of railroads between the northeast and south of India.

Distance
3/6

Distance

The Vivek Express covers approximately 4,200 to 4,300 km, making it the longest uninterrupted single train route in India.

States
4/6

States

The Vivek Express crosses through a total of 9 separate Indian states during its journey throughout eastern and southern India.

Stations served
5/6

Stations served

There are over 50 station stops made by the Vivek Express, including some of the largest terminals, as well as the smaller regional ones.

Time taken to complete the trip
6/6

Time taken to complete the trip

Total time for the full length of the voyage is approximately 75- 80 hours, so it is also among the longest duration rail journeys in India.

