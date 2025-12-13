Which Train Travels Across 9 States and Over 50 Stations on India’s Longest Rail Route?
India’s longest train ride is more than 4,200 km long and has stops in more than 50 places, traveling through 9 different states on its way from the northeast of India all the way south.
Train name
The train that makes this journey is the Vivek Express, which runs between Dibrugarh and Kanyakumari, and it is the longest rail journey in India.
Route Description
It begins its journey in Dibrugarh, Assam, and finishes its journey at Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, thus completing a continuous line of railroads between the northeast and south of India.
Distance
The Vivek Express covers approximately 4,200 to 4,300 km, making it the longest uninterrupted single train route in India.
States
The Vivek Express crosses through a total of 9 separate Indian states during its journey throughout eastern and southern India.
Stations served
There are over 50 station stops made by the Vivek Express, including some of the largest terminals, as well as the smaller regional ones.
Time taken to complete the trip
Total time for the full length of the voyage is approximately 75- 80 hours, so it is also among the longest duration rail journeys in India.