Who Are Sex Slaves, What Does The Term Refer To?
Ther term sex slaves refers to indivduals who are forced or coerced into sexual exploitation, often through human trafficking, violence, or manipulation. It describes a severe human rights abuse in which victims are deprived of freedom and consent, and are controlled for the purpose of repeated sexual exploitation.
Who Are Sex Slaves?
Sex slaves are individuals who are forced, coerced, or trafficked into sexual exploitation against their will. They are treated as property and denied freedom, consent, and basic human rights.
What Does Sex Slaves Refer to?
The term refers to sexual exploitation under control, where victims are forced into prostitution, pornography, or repeated sexual abuse through violence, threats, deceit, or manipulation. The key aspects of the term include lack of consent, control and coercion, and exploitation.
Who Becomes a Victim?
Victims can be women, men, or children, through women and minors are most affected. Vulnerable populations are often targeted, including minors, impoverished individuals, runaways/homeless youth, migrants, and immigrants.
Forms of Sexual Slavery
Sexual slavery manifests in various forms, including forced prostitution, forced marriage, cybersex trafficking, and child sex tourism.
How Does Sex Slavery Happen?
Sex slavery often occurs through human trafficking, fake job offers, forced marriages, kidnapping, or grooming. Traffickers use fear, isolation, and control to trap victims.