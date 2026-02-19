Who Are YouTuber Sunny Rajput’s TWO WIVES? Viral Videos Spark Massive Buzz, Both Pregnant At The Same Time
YouTuber Sunny Rajput has gone viral after revealing he lives with two wives, leaving social media stunned and curious. Videos featuring his family life have exploded online, with viewers flooding comment sections with shock, questions and mixed reactions. Fresh buzz intensified after reports claimed both wives were pregnant at the same time, turning the vlogger into a trending topic across platforms.
Who is Sunny Rajput?
Sunny Rajput is an Indian YouTuber and digital content creator. He runs family-based vlog channels featuring his personal life. His content focuses on lifestyle, relationships, and daily routines.
His Two Wives & Family Life
Sunny Rajput is married to Roop Rajput and Mansi Rajput. Both wives appear with him in videos and social media posts. The family lives together and shares their life publicly.
Why He Went Viral
His videos featuring both wives gained major online attention. He was widely trolled and discussed on social media. The family setup sparked curiosity and debate among viewers.
Recent Viral News (2026)
Reports say both wives were pregnant at the same time. The news shocked users and triggered online trolling. Videos showed both women supporting each other during pregnancy.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.