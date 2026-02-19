LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights Kingfisher babar azam Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Who Are YouTuber Sunny Rajput’s TWO WIVES? Viral Videos Spark Massive Buzz, Both Pregnant At The Same Time

Who Are YouTuber Sunny Rajput’s TWO WIVES? Viral Videos Spark Massive Buzz, Both Pregnant At The Same Time

YouTuber Sunny Rajput has gone viral after revealing he lives with two wives, leaving social media stunned and curious. Videos featuring his family life have exploded online, with viewers flooding comment sections with shock, questions and mixed reactions. Fresh buzz intensified after reports claimed both wives were pregnant at the same time, turning the vlogger into a trending topic across platforms. 

Published By: Published: February 19, 2026 17:14:35 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who is Sunny Rajput?
1/5

Who is Sunny Rajput?

Sunny Rajput is an Indian YouTuber and digital content creator. He runs family-based vlog channels featuring his personal life. His content focuses on lifestyle, relationships, and daily routines.

You Might Be Interested In
His Two Wives & Family Life
2/5

His Two Wives & Family Life

Sunny Rajput is married to Roop Rajput and Mansi Rajput. Both wives appear with him in videos and social media posts. The family lives together and shares their life publicly.

Why He Went Viral
3/5
Who Are YouTuber Sunny Rajput's TWO WIVES? Viral Videos Spark Massive Buzz, Both Pregnant At The Same Time

Why He Went Viral

His videos featuring both wives gained major online attention. He was widely trolled and discussed on social media. The family setup sparked curiosity and debate among viewers.

You Might Be Interested In
Recent Viral News (2026)
4/5
Sunny Rajput's two wives pregnant at same time (Image: Instagram/ sunnyrajput.13)

Recent Viral News (2026)

Reports say both wives were pregnant at the same time. The news shocked users and triggered online trolling. Videos showed both women supporting each other during pregnancy.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
5/5

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS