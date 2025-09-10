Who Is Abhishek Sharma’s Girlfriend Laila Faisal? Glamorous Hot Girlfriend Of Indian Cricketer

LIVE TV
The young Indian cricketing star, Abhishek Sharma, has been not only creating headlines with his power strikes and being an all rounder but also with his alleged romance. Although the cricketer is still concentrated in his game, his love life is finding its way into the limelight. In comes Laila Hamid Faisal – a fashionable, educated and beautiful woman who is said to be his girlfriend.

September 10, 2025 | 11:17 PM IST
1. Laila Faisal – A Brilliant Mind with Glamour
1/5

1. Laila Faisal – A Brilliant Mind with Glamour

She studied at RK Puram, one of the best schools in India, Delhi public school. Laila was ambitious and talented and took a degree course in psychology at King’s College London. She did not stop at this, and she perfected her talents in fashion designing, marketing, and styling at the University of the Arts London, and she is a well rounded personality.

2. Sparks Fly: The Rumors Begin
2/5

2. Sparks Fly: The Rumors Begin

The social media went viral as Laila shared a brilliant 135-run performance by Abhishek against England with the touching caption that said Proud. The fans paid attention to the fact that they followed each other on Instagram and paid close attention to their interactions. Laila also changed her account to private and this further added mystery to the romance.

3. Laila Faisal doesn’t just remain behind the scenes
3/5

3. Laila Faisal doesn’t just remain behind the scenes

She has been caught screaming in support of Abhishek in the live matches. Laila, in the stands, is often accompanied by the sister of Abhishek, Komal Sharma, which depicts an encouraging relationship. The three appear to be inseparable when Sunrisers Hyderabad matches are in progress and fans have been wondering how intimate they are.

4. Laila’s connection with Abhishek goes beyond public appearances
4/5

4. Laila’s connection with Abhishek goes beyond public appearances

Her communication with Komal Sharma is that of true friendship. Their transparent actions at games and occasions show that they have a cozy relationship. Although both Abhishek and Laila have not publicly yet affirmed their status, she always supports him meaning that there is more than a mere friendship between the two.

5. The Mystery Continues
5/5

5. The Mystery Continues

It can be reposts or personal Instagram accounts, cheers in the stadium, or a fanatic crowd, but the evidence suggests there is a special relationship. This young power couple has kept the fans in suspense awaiting an official announcement since they keep taking the interest of fans both on and off the field.

