  • Who Is Aditi Hundia? Everything You Need to Know About Her Age, Net Worth, Career, Education, Love Life and the Latest Buzz That Has Fans Talking

Who Is Aditi Hundia? Everything You Need to Know About Her Age, Net Worth, Career, Education, Love Life and the Latest Buzz That Has Fans Talking

Aditi Hundia is a popular Indian model and former beauty pageant finalist who has been in the news for her rumored relationship with cricketer Ishan Kishan. She is known for her stunning looks and fashion sense and has built a successful career in modelling and the fashion industry while keeping her personal life private.

Published: February 18, 2026 17:33:11 IST
Age and Early Life
1/6
Who Is Aditi Hundia? Everything You Need to Know About Her Age, Net Worth, Career, Education, Love Life and the Latest Buzz That Has Fans Talking

Age and Early Life

Aditi Hundia was born on 15 January 1997 in Jaipur, Rajasthan and is 29 years old. She showed an early interest in fashion and modelling. Growing up in a supportive family. She participated in cultural events and pageants which laid the foundation for her successful career in modelling and beauty competitions.

Education
2/6

Education

Aditi Hundia completed her schooling at the International School of Jaipur and later pursued a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from St. Xavier’s College, Jaipur. Despite her business studies, she chose to follow her passion for modelling and the fashion industry, which became the foundation of her career.

Net Worth
3/6

Net Worth

Her Estimated between ₹16 crore – ₹25 crore through modelling, endorsements and business.

Love Life
4/6

Love Life

Aditi has been widely linked with Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan for several years.

Career
5/6

Career

Aditi Hundia started her career as a model and soon became a finalist in Femina Miss India 2017. She later won the Miss Diva Supranational India title in 2018, gaining recognition in the fashion industry. She has worked in fashion campaigns, brand endorsements, and runs her own fashion label while building a strong presence as a social media influencer.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only. All details are based on publicly available sources and media reports.

