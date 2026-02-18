Who Is Aditi Hundia? Everything You Need to Know About Her Age, Net Worth, Career, Education, Love Life and the Latest Buzz That Has Fans Talking

Aditi Hundia is a popular Indian model and former beauty pageant finalist who has been in the news for her rumored relationship with cricketer Ishan Kishan. She is known for her stunning looks and fashion sense and has built a successful career in modelling and the fashion industry while keeping her personal life private.

