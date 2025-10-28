LIVE TV
  • Who Is Akanksha Jindal? Abhishek Bajaj’s Ex-Wife Reveals Shocking Details

Who Is Akanksha Jindal? Abhishek Bajaj’s Ex-Wife Reveals Shocking Details

Akanksha Jindal, ex-wife of Bigg Boss 19’s Abhishek Bajaj, accused him of cheating, emotional neglect and shared her truth.

October 28, 2025 | 12:19 PM IST
Who is Akanksha Jindal?
1/5

Who is Akanksha Jindal?

Akanksha Jindal is a company secretary who got married to Abhishek Bajaj, the contestant of Bigg Boss 19. She is also a lifestyle influencer.

Marriage and Separation:
2/5

Marriage and Separation:

Akanksha and Abhishek got married in 2017, but their married life didn’t work out well. They separated in 2019, got divorced in 2020. But their final separation took place in 2023.

Infidelity Allegations:
3/5

Infidelity Allegations:

Akanksha revealed allegations against Abhishek and accused him of having affairs with several women during their marriage. She said that she has proof and even alerts from some people in the industry.

Emotional Neglect and Controlling Behavior:
4/5

Emotional Neglect and Controlling Behavior:

She portrayed Abhishek as a controlling figure, as someone who was not supporting her emotionally and as a pretentious one, adding that he neglected her aspirations and was cold-hearted after the miscarriage.

Public Disputes and Forgiveness:
5/5

Public Disputes and Forgiveness:

Even though there were conflicts in the past, Akanksha mentioned that she had forgiven Abhishek, and the only reason for revealing her story was to tell the truth, not for the sake of gaining recognition.

