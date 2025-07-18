LIVE TV
  • Coldplay Controversy Explained: Who Is Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s Wife Megan Kerrigan?

Kristin Cabot: Astronomer CEO Ansy Bryon grabbed public attention after his intimate moment with his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, during a live broadcast of Coldplay’s ‘Kiss Cam’ segment at Gillette Stadium. 

Here’s an explained look into the controversy, what happened, who’s involved, and who is Andy Bryon’s wife.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By: Manisha Chauhan Last Updated: July 18, 2025 | 3:59 PM IST
1/8

Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was seen sharing an intimate moment with the company’s head of HR, Kristin Cabot, in the Kiss cam segment during Coldplay’s concert in July 2025 at Gillette Stadium. The moment got awkward for both of them, and they saw covering their faces with their hands.

2/8

Who is Andy Bryon?

Andy Bryon is the CEO of a tech company, Astronomer. He is now making headlines due to his Coldplay Controversies. Andy is married to Megan Kerrigan.

3/8

Who is Megan Kerrigan?

Andy Bryon’s wife, Megan Kerrigan, is a well-known teacher and serves as Associate Director of Lower School and Hope Graham Program Admission at the Bancroft School in Massachusetts. She is a mother of two children, of whom the couple maintained a low profile, but now has become a part of the controversy.

4/8

Social Media Reaction on ‘Kiss Cam’ Scandal

The incident received a backlash for a lack of professionalism, seeing the relationship between Bryon and Cabot. On the other hand, Netizens showed support for Megan Kerrigan amid the circulating affair allegations and demanded clarity from Bryon.

5/8

Coldplay’s Involvement

Coldplay is a British rock band and has a massive fan following. They held their concert in Boston recently, which involved them into a controversy. During the concert’s Kiss cam segment, the band's singer, Chris Martin, pointed them out and said, “Oh look at these two,” which sparked the comments.

6/8

Megan Kerrigan Surname Dropped?

After the incident, Megan Kerrigan didn’t release a public statement or any posts, but users noticed that she dropped the surname ‘Bryon’ from her last name on various social media platforms.

7/8

No Public Statements from Andy Bryon

Amid the controversy, Andy Bryon has not made any public statements about the viral video.

8/8

Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available information and online speculation. No allegations or claims mentioned have been officially confirmed by the individuals or parties involved. The content is intended for informational and purpose only. We do not intend to defame, speculate, or promote misinformation.

