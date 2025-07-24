Who Is Anil Ambani? A Glimpse Into His Rise, Fall, and Family Ties
Anil Ambani, once a billionaire, saw a dramatic fall due to debt and business failures. He leads Reliance ADA Group and is the younger brother of Mukesh Ambani.
Who is Anil Ambani?
Anil Ambani is an Indian industrialist, a former billionaire, and chairman of Reliance ADA Group. If you know he has once ranked among the richest men in the world after having split of Reliance empire with his brother Mukesh Ambani.
How did he lose his wealth?
Anil Ambani lost his wealth due to skyrocketing debt, failed telecom ventures, share price crashes, and mismanagement, plus global legal battles. This includes a big dispute over a debt default with Chinese banks and Ericsson.
Which businesses does Ambani run?
He owns Reliance ADA Group, comprising Reliance Communications, Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure, and Reliance Capital. All cases of financial losses, restructuring, or bankruptcy proceedings are presently.
Did Mukesh Ambani help him in this?
Yes, Mukesh Ambani reportedly helped in 2019 in paying Anil's ₹453 crore Ericsson debt, thus keeping him away from likely jail, and that was brotherhood overshadowing their prior business rivalries.
Education
Anil Ambani studied at Mumbai University with a Bachelor's of Science degree and did an MBA from the renowned Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, USA.
Family
Anil Ambani is the younger brother of Mukesh Ambani and also the younger son of Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani. He got married to former Bollywood actress Tina Munim and has two sons, Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani.
Disclaimer
This is for informational purposes only. It is based on publicly available sources and does not intend to defame or misrepresent any individual or corporate entity mentioned herein.