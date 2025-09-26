Who is Ansha Afridi? Inside Shaheen Afridi’s Love Story, Marriage, and Journey into Parenthood
Shaheen Afridi married Ansha Afridi, daughter of Shahid Afridi, in 2023. Ansha, a medical student in the UK, supports Shaheen emotionally. The couple welcomed their first child, Aliyaar Afridi, in 2024. She avoids media attention, remaining private, while Shaheen credits her as his biggest strength.
Marriage and Engagement
Shaheen Afridi got engaged to Ansha Afridi in 2021, and on February 3, 2023, the couple got married in a private Nikah.
About Ansha Afridi
Ansha Afridi is away from the media limelight and social platforms and is studying medicine in the UK.
Role in Shaheen Afridi's life
Shaheen often names Ansha for being there for him when he cried, for motivation, as his biggest strength during highs and lows of cricket.
Welcoming Their First Baby
The couple welcomed their first baby, a little boy named Aliyaar Afridi, on August 24, 2024, and are now relishing this phase of parenthood while being showered with love from family.
Past Relationships
There are no public records of any girlfriends of Shaheen Afridi; his first known deep relationship is that with his wife Ansha.