LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Who is Ansha Afridi? Inside Shaheen Afridi’s Love Story, Marriage, and Journey into Parenthood

Who is Ansha Afridi? Inside Shaheen Afridi’s Love Story, Marriage, and Journey into Parenthood

Shaheen Afridi married Ansha Afridi, daughter of Shahid Afridi, in 2023. Ansha, a medical student in the UK, supports Shaheen emotionally. The couple welcomed their first child, Aliyaar Afridi, in 2024. She avoids media attention, remaining private, while Shaheen credits her as his biggest strength.

By: Last Updated: September 26, 2025 | 9:45 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Marriage and Engagement
1/5

Marriage and Engagement

Shaheen Afridi got engaged to Ansha Afridi in 2021, and on February 3, 2023, the couple got married in a private Nikah.

About Ansha Afridi
2/5

About Ansha Afridi

Ansha Afridi is away from the media limelight and social platforms and is studying medicine in the UK.

Role in Shaheen Afridi's life
3/5

Role in Shaheen Afridi's life

Shaheen often names Ansha for being there for him when he cried, for motivation, as his biggest strength during highs and lows of cricket.

Welcoming Their First Baby
4/5

Welcoming Their First Baby

The couple welcomed their first baby, a little boy named Aliyaar Afridi, on August 24, 2024, and are now relishing this phase of parenthood while being showered with love from family.

Past Relationships
5/5

Past Relationships

There are no public records of any girlfriends of Shaheen Afridi; his first known deep relationship is that with his wife Ansha.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS