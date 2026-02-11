Who Is Arjun Tendulkar? Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Getting Married to a Business Tycoon’s Granddaughter | Know His Age, IPL Team, Fiance & Indian Cricket Journey
Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Sachin Tendulkar, is making headlines for more than just cricket. From IPL matches to wedding buzz, his name is everywhere right now. Is Arjun Tendulkar ready to start a new chapter in his personal life? Fans are curious to know who the son of Sachin Tendulkar is dating. From his age to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about the cricketer Arjun Tendulkar.
Arjun Tendulkar Age
Arjun Tendulkar was born on 24 September 1999. He is 25 years old in 2026.
Arjun Tendulkar Girlfriend/Fiance
Arjun is engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, the granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. Their engagement took place on 13 August 2025 in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhlok Wedding Date
Multiple reports and social posts suggest Arjun and Saaniya Chandhok are set to marry in March 2026 (dates like 3 or 5 March 2026 are circulating online, and preparations have been noted on Instagram).
Arjun Tendulkar IPL Team
Arjun plays cricket professionally and has been part of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He represents Goa in domestic competitions and has made appearances in IPL matches, including his debut in the 2023 season.
Arjun Tendulkar Instagram
Arjun’s official Instagram handle is @arjuntendulkar24, where he posts cricket training, family moments, and glimpses from his life on and off the field.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.