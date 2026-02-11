Who Is Arjun Tendulkar? Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Getting Married to a Business Tycoon’s Granddaughter | Know His Age, IPL Team, Fiance & Indian Cricket Journey

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Sachin Tendulkar, is making headlines for more than just cricket. From IPL matches to wedding buzz, his name is everywhere right now. Is Arjun Tendulkar ready to start a new chapter in his personal life? Fans are curious to know who the son of Sachin Tendulkar is dating. From his age to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about the cricketer Arjun Tendulkar.