LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Who Is Arjun Tendulkar? Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Getting Married to a Business Tycoon’s Granddaughter | Know His Age, IPL Team, Fiance & Indian Cricket Journey

Who Is Arjun Tendulkar? Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Getting Married to a Business Tycoon’s Granddaughter | Know His Age, IPL Team, Fiance & Indian Cricket Journey

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Sachin Tendulkar, is making headlines for more than just cricket. From IPL matches to wedding buzz, his name is everywhere right now. Is Arjun Tendulkar ready to start a new chapter in his personal life? Fans are curious to know who the son of Sachin Tendulkar is dating. From his age to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about the cricketer Arjun Tendulkar.

Published By: Published: February 11, 2026 12:29:44 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Arjun Tendulkar Age
1/6
Who Is Arjun Tendulkar? Sachin Tendulkar's Son Getting Married to a Business Tycoon's Granddaughter | Know His Age, IPL Team, Fiance & Indian Cricket Journey

Arjun Tendulkar Age

Arjun Tendulkar was born on 24 September 1999. He is 25 years old in 2026.

You Might Be Interested In
Arjun Tendulkar Girlfriend/Fiance
2/6

Arjun Tendulkar Girlfriend/Fiance

Arjun is engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, the granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. Their engagement took place on 13 August 2025 in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhlok Wedding Date
3/6

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhlok Wedding Date

Multiple reports and social posts suggest Arjun and Saaniya Chandhok are set to marry in March 2026 (dates like 3 or 5 March 2026 are circulating online, and preparations have been noted on Instagram).

You Might Be Interested In
Arjun Tendulkar IPL Team
4/6

Arjun Tendulkar IPL Team

Arjun plays cricket professionally and has been part of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He represents Goa in domestic competitions and has made appearances in IPL matches, including his debut in the 2023 season.

Arjun Tendulkar Instagram
5/6

Arjun Tendulkar Instagram

Arjun’s official Instagram handle is @arjuntendulkar24, where he posts cricket training, family moments, and glimpses from his life on and off the field.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS