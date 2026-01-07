LIVE TV
  Who Is Arjun Tendulkar's Fiancee? All About Saaniya Chandhok, Who Is All Set To Marry Sachin Tendulkar's Son

Who Is Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancee? All About Saaniya Chandhok, Who Is All Set To Marry Sachin Tendulkar’s Son

Saaniya Chandhok, an entrepreneur from Mumbai, is the creator of Mr. Paws, a high-end pet spa. After completing her studies at LSE, she became the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai and the fiancée of cricketer Arjun Tendulkar.

Published By: Published: January 7, 2026 14:19:07 IST
Entrepreneurial Background
1/6
saaniya chandhok

Entrepreneurial Background

She is a successful entrepreneur and the founder of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a luxury pet grooming and wellness brand based in Mumbai. The business is noted for being one of the first in India to offer specialized Korean and Japanese pet therapies.

Marriage to Arjun Tendulkar
2/6
Marriage to Arjun Tendulkar

Marriage to Arjun Tendulkar

Saaniya is the fiancée of cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar. The couple held a private engagement ceremony in August 2025 and is reportedly set to marry on March 5, 2026.

Strong Educational Profile
3/6
Close Relationship with Sara Tendulkar(Image Credit - Instagram)

Strong Educational Profile

She is highly educated, having graduated with a degree in Business Management from the London School of Economics (LSE) in 2020. She also holds a Veterinary Technician diploma from the Worldwide Veterinary Service.

Prominent Family Ties
4/6
Prominent Family Ties

Prominent Family Ties

She comes from a distinguished business background as the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, the chairman of the Graviss Group. Her family owns notable ventures such as the InterContinental Hotel (Marine Drive, Mumbai) and popular brands like Kwality Ice Cream and Brooklyn Creamery.

Close Relationship with Sara Tendulkar
5/6
Close Relationship with Sara Tendulkar

Close Relationship with Sara Tendulkar

Long before her engagement to Arjun, Saaniya was a close childhood friend of Sara Tendulkar. The two attended the same school in Mumbai and spent time together while studying in London.

Passion for Animal Welfare
6/6
Passion for Animal Welfare

Passion for Animal Welfare

Beyond her business, she is a dedicated animal lover. She is a certified veterinary technician and is often seen personally caring for animals at her spa, positioning herself as an advocate for premium pet care and rights in India.

