Who is Ashlesha Thakur? Family Man 3 Rising Star Once Shared Screen with Shah Rukh Khan
The much-anticipated Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man Season 3 is finally set to premiere on Prime Video on November 21, 2025. The two-minute-49-second trailer dropped by Prime Video Shows Srikant juggling family life and the challenges he goes through as a spy agent. But do you know who Srikant’s daughter, Dhriti Tiwari, is in The Family Man 3? It’s the talented young actress Ashlesha Thakur, who has captivated audiences with her impressive performance since the first season.
Who is Ashlesha Thakur?
Ashlesha Thakur is an actress and model best known for her role in Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man Season 3. She played the role of Srikant Tiwari’s daughter, Dhriti Tiwari, in the series.
Ashlesha Thakur Early Life
Ashlesha Thakur was born on October 19, 2025, in Mumbai. The actress has developed an interest in acting and modeling from an early age.
Ashlesha Thakur Acting Debut
Ashlesha Thakur made her acting debut with the Colors TV show, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehasaas Ki, where she portrayed a supporting role that marked the beginning of her journey in the entertainment industry.
Ashlesha Thakur Movies
Ashlesha Thakur worked in multiple films, including Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hia, Pagglait, Jawan, ans Ahanthala. She also worked in several web series like Sarvam Shakthi Mayam, Guitar Gu, and Gupta Gyaan.
The Family Man Season 3 Release Date
Family Man 3 is all going to premiere on Prime Video on November 21, 2025.
Disclaimer
The information provided above is based on publicly available sources and media reports. Details such as release dates, cast roles, and career highlights are subject to change or may vary over time.