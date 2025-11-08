Who is Ashlesha Thakur? Family Man 3 Rising Star Once Shared Screen with Shah Rukh Khan

The much-anticipated Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man Season 3 is finally set to premiere on Prime Video on November 21, 2025. The two-minute-49-second trailer dropped by Prime Video Shows Srikant juggling family life and the challenges he goes through as a spy agent. But do you know who Srikant’s daughter, Dhriti Tiwari, is in The Family Man 3? It’s the talented young actress Ashlesha Thakur, who has captivated audiences with her impressive performance since the first season.