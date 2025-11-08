LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Who is Ashlesha Thakur? Family Man 3 Rising Star Once Shared Screen with Shah Rukh Khan

Who is Ashlesha Thakur? Family Man 3 Rising Star Once Shared Screen with Shah Rukh Khan

The much-anticipated Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man Season 3 is finally set to premiere on Prime Video on November 21, 2025. The two-minute-49-second trailer dropped by Prime Video Shows Srikant juggling family life and the challenges he goes through as a spy agent. But do you know who Srikant’s daughter, Dhriti Tiwari, is in The Family Man 3? It’s the talented young actress Ashlesha Thakur, who has captivated audiences with her impressive performance since the first season. 

By: Last Updated: November 8, 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who is Ashlesha Thakur?
1/7

Who is Ashlesha Thakur?

Ashlesha Thakur is an actress and model best known for her role in Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man Season 3. She played the role of Srikant Tiwari’s daughter, Dhriti Tiwari, in the series.

Ashlesha Thakur Early Life
2/7

Ashlesha Thakur Early Life

Ashlesha Thakur was born on October 19, 2025, in Mumbai. The actress has developed an interest in acting and modeling from an early age.

Ashlesha Thakur Acting Debut
3/7

Ashlesha Thakur Acting Debut

Ashlesha Thakur made her acting debut with the Colors TV show, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehasaas Ki, where she portrayed a supporting role that marked the beginning of her journey in the entertainment industry.

Ashlesha Thakur Movies
4/7

Ashlesha Thakur Movies

Ashlesha Thakur worked in multiple films, including Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hia, Pagglait, Jawan, ans Ahanthala. She also worked in several web series like Sarvam Shakthi Mayam, Guitar Gu, and Gupta Gyaan.

Ashlesha Thakur with Shah Rukh Khan
5/7
The Family Man Season 3 Release Date
6/7

The Family Man Season 3 Release Date

Family Man 3 is all going to premiere on Prime Video on November 21, 2025.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The information provided above is based on publicly available sources and media reports. Details such as release dates, cast roles, and career highlights are subject to change or may vary over time.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS