  • Who Is BLACKPINK? Meet the Record Breaking K-Pop Queens With 100 Million YouTube Subscribers and Earns Rare Red Diamond Play Button

Who Is BLACKPINK? Meet the Record Breaking K-Pop Queens With 100 Million YouTube Subscribers and Earns Rare Red Diamond Play Button

BLACKPINK: is a globally famous South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment in 2016. They are one of the biggest acts in K-pop history and among the most influential music groups in the world. BLACKPINK is known for their powerful performances, high budget music videos, global chart topping songs and strong fashion presence. They have collaborated with international stars and performed at major events around the world.

Published: February 22, 2026 12:38:32 IST
A New Digital Record
1/6
Who Is BLACKPINK? Meet the Record Breaking K-Pop Queens With 100 Million YouTube Subscribers and Earns Rare Red Diamond Play Button

A New Digital Record

BLACKPINK has officially crossed 100 million subscribers on YouTube and set a historic benchmark for artists worldwide. The achievement reflects their unmatched global popularity and ever growing online dominance.

Elite Red Diamond Honour
2/6

Elite Red Diamond Honour

YouTube presented the group with the exclusive Red Diamond Creator Award. The recognition is reserved for channels that reach the 100 million milestone which places BLACKPINK in an elite global league.

A Channel Filled With Viral Hits
3/6

A Channel Filled With Viral Hits

From record breaking music videos to performance films and behind the scenes content their channel continues to attract billions of views and massive engagement across continents.

BLINKs Behind the Success

The milestone is powered by the dedication of their fandom BLINKs whose constant streaming sharing and support helped the group reach this historic number faster than most artists.

What’s Next for BLACKPINK
5/6

What’s Next for BLACKPINK

The record comes just ahead of their much awaited comeback with the new mini album DEADLINE which is set to fuel even more global excitement and chart dominance.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is created for informational purposes using publicly available news and official sources. All names, trademarks and media belong to their respective owners.

