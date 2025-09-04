Who is Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Spotted Alongside Zakir Khan at US Open 2025
Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley was seen sitting in the front row of the US Open alongside Comedian Zakir Khan and Kal Penn. Simon seen sitting with Zakir had created a buzz on the internet, but the story doesn’t end here. She made news after sharing a kiss with a mystery man, which stunned the fans. But who is Simone Ashley, who rose to fame through Bridgerton?
Simone Ashley's Early Life
Simone Ashley was born in a Tamil family from Camberley in Surrey. She grew up singing classical music, opera, and playing the piano. Simone Ashley left school early at just the age of 16. Later, at the age of 18, she signed with a modeling agency and then studied acting at the Arts Educational School in West London.
Simone Ashley Career
Simone Ashley debuted her acting career with the teen drama Wolfblood. But she widely received popularity through her roles in Sex Education and Bridgerton. She would be starring in the anticipated sequel ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2,’ alongside Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt.
Simone Ashley’s Kissed Mystery Man
Simone Ashley had been spotted kissing while sitting in the front row. The man has been identified by Just Jared as a 44-year-old restaurateur, Tim Sykes.
Simone Ashley’s Dating Status
Simone Ashley was already making headlines due to rumours of her relationship with Dawson’s Creek actor Joshua Jackson. But her recent cozy picture spilled water on the rumours. Earlier this year, the actress revealed her breakup with her long-time boyfriend, Constantin “Tino” Klein.
Disclaimer
The information presented in this photo gallery is based on public sightings, media reports, and social media speculation. None of the details regarding Simone Ashley’s personal relationships have been officially confirmed by the individuals involved. This content is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only.