Who Is Channi Nattan? His Popular Songs, Collaborations, and Musical Journey
Channi Nattan is a rising Punjabi singer-songwriter known for his powerful lyrics and collaborations with global Punjabi music icons like AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill. His songs such as “Baller,” “Crown,” and “Majhail” have made waves internationally, blending traditional Punjabi beats with modern trap and R&B influences. From his humble beginnings in Canada’s Punjabi music scene to becoming a chart-topping artist, Channi Nattan continues to redefine Punjabi music for a global audience.
Who is Channi Nattan?
Channi Nattan is a popular Canadian Punjabi singer and songwriter from Surrey, British Columbia, who is known for mixing traditional and modern styles of Punjabi music.
Early Life and Background
Channi was born on October 31, 1991, in a Punjabi immigrant family, and developed a love for music early on. He attended Kwantlen Polytechnic University.
Music Career Beginnings
Channi made his first release in 2017, with his debut single titled "Roos." He gained attention with tracks such as “Kharku Life” and “Kaali”, along with his unique style and lyrical performances.
Popular Songs
A few songs by Channi Nattan include "Daku," "Drip" featuring Inderpal Moga, and "Umbrella" for Diljit Dosanjh, which has helped him build a strong fanbase and have a popular following.
Collaborations
Channi has worked alongside other Punjabi artists and labels like Inderpal Moga and Diljit Dosanjh to grow and push the Punjabi music business, especially under his label: Chani Nattan Entertainment.
Musical Style and Influence
In Channi's music, he blends Punjabi folk/hip hop and R&B to create music with rich cultural roots that resonates with youth around the world. His modern music has a connection to music that is grounded in tradition and culture.
Achievements and Recognition
Channi Nattan is a Spotify RADAR artist and is signed to Warner Music 91 North Records, he is growing every day and advancing recognition at a great pace, and expanding his fan base and experience around the world.
Personal Life and Assessment
Channi Nattan is married to Tina Deol, who is raising issues and awareness of Punjab culture and social issues to the Punjabi community and the world, using his music talent and platform to raise awareness and inspire social change.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available information and media reports. Details about Channi Nattan’s life and career are subject to updates and may vary as new information becomes available.