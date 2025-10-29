Who Is Channi Nattan? His Popular Songs, Collaborations, and Musical Journey

Channi Nattan is a rising Punjabi singer-songwriter known for his powerful lyrics and collaborations with global Punjabi music icons like AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill. His songs such as “Baller,” “Crown,” and “Majhail” have made waves internationally, blending traditional Punjabi beats with modern trap and R&B influences. From his humble beginnings in Canada’s Punjabi music scene to becoming a chart-topping artist, Channi Nattan continues to redefine Punjabi music for a global audience.