Who Is Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan? Actor Arrested Over Alleged Sexual Assault Case Involving Domestic Help
Nadeem Khan is an Indian actor known for supporting roles in films like Dhurandhar and appearances in Mimi, Vadh, and Main Ladega. He has been arrested for allegedly s*xually assaulting his domestic help over nearly a decade on the pretext of marriage.
Who is Nadeem Khan?
Actor Nadeem Khan is known for playing cameo roles in films. He recently appeared in Dhurandhar as Akhlakh the cook of Rehman Dakait. Although his role was brief his strong performance managed to draw attention. He has also appeared in television promotions including Kaun Banega Crorepati alongside Amitabh Bachchan.
Arrest in Mumbai
On 22 January 2026, actor Nadeem Khan was arrested by Mumbai Police following a serious criminal complaint. He is currently in police custody as authorities investigate the allegations.
Allegations Against Him
A 41 year old domestic worker has accused Khan of repeated sexual assault over nearly a decade. She claims Khan promised to marry her and then coerced her into a long term relationship under that false assurance.
Police Complaint & Case Transfer
The complainant approached the police after Khan allegedly refused to marry her. Following procedural review, the case was transferred to Malvani Police Station for further investigation due to jurisdictional reasons.
Ongoing Investigation
Authorities have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and further legal action will be taken based on evidence and statements. No official response has yet been issued by the actor or his representatives.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only.