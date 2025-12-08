Who Is Gaurav Khanna’s Wife? Meet Akanksha Chamola And See The Couple’s Multi-Crore Net Worth!
Akanksha Chamola is an actress who has gained a lot of fame through her performances in Indian television and she is now married to Gaurav Khanna who is also an actor. Her greatest achievements are in the form of her parts in TV series like Swaragini and Bhootu, which is why her net worth has been gradually increasing she has always been consistent in her acting career.
Gaurav Khanna's Wife: Akanksha Chamola
She is an Indian television actress best known for her role in the popular show Swaragini. Gaurav and Akanksha got married in 2016 and their supportive relationship is widely appreciated by fans.
Marriage and Career
The couple had a love marriage, tying the knot in a traditional ceremony held in Kanpur. They are admired for their strong bond and mutual respect, openly discussing their journey and decision to delay parenthood.
Wife's Career: Television Actress
Akanksha has been active in the television industry for over a decade, taking on diverse roles. She made a strong debut with Swaragini and recently featured in the show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.
Estimated Net Worth
Akanksha Chamola's net worth estimate it to be around ₹1.8 crore to over ₹2 crore. Her income sources are primarily her work as a television actress, as well as advertisements and brand endorsements. Gaurav Khanna's total wealth is estimated to be between ₹8 crore to ₹15 crore
Source of Income
Her income primarily stems from her career as a television actress, including her work on shows such as Swaragini, Bhootu, Can You See Me?, and her recent appearance in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.