Cristiano Ronaldo Engages to Georgina Rodríguez: Inside Their 9-Year Love Story
Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is now engaged to his nine-year partner, Georgina Rodríguez. Who recently took to Instagram and announced their engagement news to the fans. Let’s break out their love story, the struggles, and the growth they faced together for nine years.
Who is Georgina Rodríguez
Georgina Rodríguez, a 31-year-old born in Argentina and brought up in Spain. She is a model and an influence who is widely popular in the fashion and entertainment industry. She often collaborates with the luxury brands like Gucci, Prada, and Chanel. Georgina Rodríguez has also launched her own Netflix reality show, ‘I am Georgina’.
Cristiano Ronaldo Began Dating Georgina Rodríguez
Cristiano Ronaldo came into the relationship with Georgina Rodríguez in 2016. They first met at a Gucci store where Georgina worked as a shop assistant, and that’s where Cristiano fell for her.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez's First Official Appearance
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez made their first public appearance at the FIFA Football Awards in 2017. Their first appearance created a buzz among Cristiano’s fans. Both posed for the paps proudly hand in hand alongside the footballer’s son, Cristiano Jr.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Welcomes Twins Via Surrogacy
In June 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez welcomed their twins, Eva and Mateo, via surrogacy after 8 months of their relationship. The couple even posted a picture with one of the twins.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Welcomes First Child
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez welcomed their first child in Novemeber 2017. He shared the big news through an Instagram post.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Meet With Tragedy
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez announced that they were expecting twins in April 2022. And later, welcomed their daughter Bella Esmeralda but tragically lost their son Angel.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Engaged After Nine Years
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez revealed the news of their engagement through an Instagram post. After nine years of being together, Georgina Rodríguez shared a picture of their hands together featuring an oval-shaped diamond ring. The caption reads, “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives,” in her Spanish language.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on publicly available sources and official statements at the time of publication. Details about Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez’s relationship and engagement are subject to change or updates.