Highest Paid TV Serial Actors And Actresses In India In 2025- Making Lakhs per episode
Indian television continues to be a powerful industry with a massive fan loyalty. With rising TRPs, many actors have raised their pay scale to lakhs these days. Here is a list of Top 7 India’s Highest Paid TV Serial Actors and Actresses:
Smriti Irani
She earns Rs.14 Lakh per episode for her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. She is the queen of comeback and now the highest-paid TV serial actress ever.
Rupali Ganguly
She charges Rs.3 Lakh per episode in the TV serial Anupama. The TRP is consistently ruling the TV serial industry with her emotional performance.
Dilip Joshi
He earns Rs. 1.5 Lakh per episode for his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma as Jethalal. He is a fan-favorite for his comic-timings.
Tejasswi Prakash
She earns above Rs.1 Lakh per episode for taking part in Naagin 6. She is popular among the youth and adds glamour to supernatural drama.
Shivangi Joshi
She also earns above Rs. 1 Lakh per episode of Bekaboo and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is known for emotional depth and romantic leads.
Harshad Chopda
He is also earning in lakhs for his work in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He is loved for his serious roles and never changing charm.
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
She is earning nearby Rs.80,000 per episode in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. Sh is a rising star and the youngest top-paid actresses in India.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.