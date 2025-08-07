LIVE TV
Highest Paid TV Serial Actors And Actresses In India In 2025- Making Lakhs per episode

Indian television continues to be a powerful industry with a massive fan loyalty. With rising TRPs, many actors have raised their pay scale to lakhs these days. Here is a list of Top 7 India’s Highest Paid TV Serial Actors and Actresses:

By: Last Updated: August 7, 2025 | 2:11 PM IST
Smriti Irani

She earns Rs.14 Lakh per episode for her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. She is the queen of comeback and now the highest-paid TV serial actress ever.

Rupali Ganguly

She charges Rs.3 Lakh per episode in the TV serial Anupama. The TRP is consistently ruling the TV serial industry with her emotional performance.

Dilip Joshi

He earns Rs. 1.5 Lakh per episode for his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma as Jethalal. He is a fan-favorite for his comic-timings.

Tejasswi Prakash

She earns above Rs.1 Lakh per episode for taking part in Naagin 6. She is popular among the youth and adds glamour to supernatural drama.

Shivangi Joshi

She also earns above Rs. 1 Lakh per episode of Bekaboo and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is known for emotional depth and romantic leads.

Harshad Chopda

He is also earning in lakhs for his work in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He is loved for his serious roles and never changing charm.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

She is earning nearby Rs.80,000 per episode in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. Sh is a rising star and the youngest top-paid actresses in India.

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

