LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Who Is Khushi Mukherjee? Controversial Actress, Known For Her Bold Outfits, Raises Eyebrows With Viral Claim Involving India T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav

Who Is Khushi Mukherjee? Controversial Actress, Known For Her Bold Outfits, Raises Eyebrows With Viral Claim Involving India T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav

Khushi Mukherjee, during a media interaction, asserted that India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav did send her a lot of messages in the past, but pointed out that they are not in contact anymore, and at the same time, denied there being any romantic involvement or interest in cricketers.

Published By: Published: December 30, 2025 18:56:15 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Reality TV Fame
1/5

Reality TV Fame

Khushi Mukherjee went on to gain popularity as a participant in MTV Splitsvilla 10 and Love School 3, presenting her bold character that won over the audience.

You Might Be Interested In
Shocking Claim
2/5

Shocking Claim

In the course of a recent media interaction, the actress has revealed that in the past, Suryakumar Yadav, the captain of the Indian T20I side, was often in touch with her through messages.

No Romantic Link

She made it clear that there was no romantic involvement or interest in dating cricketers, thereby outright dismissing any rumors regarding linking up.

You Might Be Interested In
Early Career
4/5

Early Career

She was born on November 24, 1996, in Kolkata, and she started with the 2013 Tamil film Anjal Thurai, combining acting and modeling.

You Might Be Interested In
Social Media Storm
5/5

Social Media Storm

Her comment went viral and stirred up debates and controversies just before Yadav's engagement in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS