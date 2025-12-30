Who Is Khushi Mukherjee? Controversial Actress, Known For Her Bold Outfits, Raises Eyebrows With Viral Claim Involving India T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav
Khushi Mukherjee, during a media interaction, asserted that India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav did send her a lot of messages in the past, but pointed out that they are not in contact anymore, and at the same time, denied there being any romantic involvement or interest in cricketers.
Reality TV Fame
Khushi Mukherjee went on to gain popularity as a participant in MTV Splitsvilla 10 and Love School 3, presenting her bold character that won over the audience.
Shocking Claim
In the course of a recent media interaction, the actress has revealed that in the past, Suryakumar Yadav, the captain of the Indian T20I side, was often in touch with her through messages.
No Romantic Link
She made it clear that there was no romantic involvement or interest in dating cricketers, thereby outright dismissing any rumors regarding linking up.
Early Career
She was born on November 24, 1996, in Kolkata, and she started with the 2013 Tamil film Anjal Thurai, combining acting and modeling.
Social Media Storm
Her comment went viral and stirred up debates and controversies just before Yadav's engagement in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.