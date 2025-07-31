Who is Laila Faisal? Abhishek Sharma’s Alleged Girlfriend And Fashion Influencer
Laila Faisal is getting popular these days. People are talking about her because she is a fashion designer and may be dating cricketer Abhishek Sharma. She studied in London and now runs her own clothing brand in India.
She has a simple and modern style in fashion. Her clothes and her link with Abhishek are making her well known in both fashion and cricket circles.
Laila Faisal – The Fashion Girl
Laila studied at King’s College in London. After finishing her studies, she came back to India and started her fashion brand called Laila Roohi Faisal Designs. Her clothes mix Western and Indian styles. Many young people like her designs because they are simple and stylish.
Abhishek Sharma – Why People Are Talking
People started noticing Laila more when she posted an Instagram story about Abhishek’s 135-run T20I match. She was also seen with his sister at some events. These things made fans think she and Abhishek might be in a relationship.
Laila’s Instagram – Now Private
Before all this, Laila’s Instagram had pictures of her fashion work and her daily life. But after the rumours, she made her account private. This made fans even more curious and they started looking for more details about her online.
Simple Fashion With a Mix of Cultures
Laila’s clothes are a mix of Indian and Western looks. Her time in London helped her get new ideas. She keeps her style simple and clean. That’s why many young people are now following her fashion brand.
Laila on the Internet – Getting Popular
Now many people search for her online using terms like “Abhishek Sharma girlfriend” or “Laila Faisal fashion.” Her name is trending more and more. Whether it’s her clothes or her connection with Abhishek, Laila is becoming more famous day by day