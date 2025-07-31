  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Who is Laila Faisal? Abhishek Sharma’s Alleged Girlfriend And Fashion Influencer

Who is Laila Faisal? Abhishek Sharma’s Alleged Girlfriend And Fashion Influencer

Laila Faisal is getting popular these days. People are talking about her because she is a fashion designer and may be dating cricketer Abhishek Sharma. She studied in London and now runs her own clothing brand in India.

She has a simple and modern style in fashion. Her clothes and her link with Abhishek are making her well known in both fashion and cricket circles.

By: Last Updated: July 31, 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Laila Faisal 1 (Instagram) - Photo Gallery
1/5

Laila Faisal – The Fashion Girl

Laila studied at King’s College in London. After finishing her studies, she came back to India and started her fashion brand called Laila Roohi Faisal Designs. Her clothes mix Western and Indian styles. Many young people like her designs because they are simple and stylish.

Laila Faisal 2 (Instagram) - Photo Gallery
2/5

Abhishek Sharma – Why People Are Talking

People started noticing Laila more when she posted an Instagram story about Abhishek’s 135-run T20I match. She was also seen with his sister at some events. These things made fans think she and Abhishek might be in a relationship.

Laila Faisal 3 (Instagram) - Photo Gallery
3/5

Laila’s Instagram – Now Private

Before all this, Laila’s Instagram had pictures of her fashion work and her daily life. But after the rumours, she made her account private. This made fans even more curious and they started looking for more details about her online.

Laila Faisal 4 (Instagram) - Photo Gallery
4/5

Simple Fashion With a Mix of Cultures

Laila’s clothes are a mix of Indian and Western looks. Her time in London helped her get new ideas. She keeps her style simple and clean. That’s why many young people are now following her fashion brand.

Laila on the Internet – Getting Popular

Now many people search for her online using terms like “Abhishek Sharma girlfriend” or “Laila Faisal fashion.” Her name is trending more and more. Whether it’s her clothes or her connection with Abhishek, Laila is becoming more famous day by day

Tags:

Who is Laila Faisal? Abhishek Sharma’s Alleged Girlfriend And Fashion Influencer - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who is Laila Faisal? Abhishek Sharma’s Alleged Girlfriend And Fashion Influencer - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who is Laila Faisal? Abhishek Sharma’s Alleged Girlfriend And Fashion Influencer - Photo Gallery
Who is Laila Faisal? Abhishek Sharma’s Alleged Girlfriend And Fashion Influencer - Photo Gallery
Who is Laila Faisal? Abhishek Sharma’s Alleged Girlfriend And Fashion Influencer - Photo Gallery
Who is Laila Faisal? Abhishek Sharma’s Alleged Girlfriend And Fashion Influencer - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?