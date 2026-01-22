Who Is Laila Faisal, The Hot Mystery Woman Abhishek Sharma Is Allegedly Dating?

Age & Education

Laila Faisal was born in 2000 in Delhi, India and is around 25 years old as of 2026. She completed her schooling at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, and later pursued a degree in Psychology from King’s College London. To strengthen her career in fashion, she also studied fashion design, marketing, and styling at the University of the Arts London, which helped shape her journey as a fashion entrepreneur.