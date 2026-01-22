Who Is Laila Faisal, The Hot Mystery Woman Abhishek Sharma Is Allegedly Dating?
Indian cricket star Abhishek Sharma is not only making headlines for his impressive performances on the field but also sparking curiosity about his personal life. Speculation has grown around Laila Faisal, who is widely talked about as his rumored girlfriend thanks to her striking fashion sense and growing public profile.
Age & Education
Laila Faisal was born in 2000 in Delhi, India and is around 25 years old as of 2026. She completed her schooling at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, and later pursued a degree in Psychology from King’s College London. To strengthen her career in fashion, she also studied fashion design, marketing, and styling at the University of the Arts London, which helped shape her journey as a fashion entrepreneur.
Co-Founder of Luxury Fashion Label LRF Designs
She is the co-founder of the luxury fashion label LRF Designs, which she launched alongside her mother, Roohi Faisal. The brand is known for its focus on Indian textiles, Kashmiri craftsmanship, and contemporary silhouettes, catering to India’s growing premium fashion audience.
Net Worth
As of 2026, Laila Faisal’s estimated net worth is around ₹4 crore (approximately $0.5 million), primarily from her role as co‑founder of LRF Designs, her work as a fashion entrepreneur, modeling projects, and other business activities.
Rumors Sparked by Abhishek Sharma’s England Century
Speculation around Laila Faisal intensified after she publicly applauded Abhishek Sharma’s 135-run T20I innings against England, leading to increased online searches about their connection and her lifestyle.
Frequent Appearances at Matches with Family
Laila Faisal has often been seen attending IPL and India matches alongside Abhishek Sharma’s sister, Komal, highlighting her familiarity with the cricketer’s inner circle and fueling ongoing public speculation about their relationship.
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available information and media reports. Personal relationships and net worth figures are speculative and have not been officially confirmed.