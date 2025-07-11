LIVE TV
  • Ben Askren’s Incredible Comeback: From MMA Glory To Surviving A Double Lung Transplant

Ben Askren’s Incredible Comeback: From MMA Glory To Surviving A Double Lung Transplant

Ben Askren, 40, survived a life-threatening staph infection and double lung transplant. He flatlined four times, lost 50 pounds, and is now recovering with support from the MMA and wrestling communities.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 11, 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Ben Askren’s Incredible Comeback: From MMA Glory To Surviving A Double Lung Transplant - Gallery Image
1/5

Who is Ben Askren?

Ben Askren is an American athlete of some repute, best known for his astounding feats in wrestling and mixed martial arts (MMA), and, very lately, for being a survivor of death.

Ben Askren’s Incredible Comeback: From MMA Glory To Surviving A Double Lung Transplant - Gallery Image
2/5

How did he lose 50 pounds over 45 days?

He lost 50 pounds in 45 days because of a life-threatening staph infection, lung failure, sedation, and muscle atrophy on life support in anticipation of a double lung transplant.

Ben Askren’s Incredible Comeback: From MMA Glory To Surviving A Double Lung Transplant - Gallery Image
3/5

What happened to him?

Ben Askren developed severe pneumonia from a staph infection in his lungs, which led to lung failure. Placed on life support for a double lung transplant, he flatlined four times during the procedure, lost 50 pounds, and is now recovering.

Ben Askren’s Incredible Comeback: From MMA Glory To Surviving A Double Lung Transplant - Gallery Image
4/5

Current age and Birthplace

Ben Askren, born July 18, 1984, is currently 40 years of age. An ex-MMA champion and Olympian, he recently emerged as a survivor from a double lung transplant needed because of a life-threatening infection.

Ben Askren’s Incredible Comeback: From MMA Glory To Surviving A Double Lung Transplant - Gallery Image
5/5

Profession

Ben Askren is a retired Olympic wrestler and MMA champion, formerly competing in UFC, Bellator, and ONE. He is presently a wrestling coach, gym owner, podcaster, and combat sports commentator.

Ben Askren’s Incredible Comeback: From MMA Glory To Surviving A Double Lung Transplant - Gallery Image

