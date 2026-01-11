Who is Nadim Nadz? Is He the Real Reason Behind Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s Divorce?- What’s Really Brewing?
Though a lot has been said about Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali being a source of gossip, no one would have thought that their separation intelligence would leave all of television industry stunned. Seher Hine Ko hai star recently paid a very heart-touching tribute through social media to her besties Nadim Nadz which created buzz around the social media.
Mahhi Vij Instagram Post
On Nadim Nadz birthday, Mahhi Vij shared a super intimate photo along with a caption that aroused the curiosoty of many people regarding their relationship. Calling Nadim her “heart, home, and family” was the signal to the public that her personal life is full of drama.
Who is Nadim Nadz?
Nadim Nadz is a prominent Indian media professional and producer, primarily known for his association with Salman Khan Television (SKTV).
Nadim Nadz Links With Salman Khan
Nadim Nadz is linked to Salman Khan’s television production venture, SKTV, where he has served as a producer/CEO for various shows. He has maintained a close friendship with Salman Khan over years. In 2023, Slaman Khan even posted a message for Nadim on his birthday.
Nadim Nadz Relationship With Mahhi Vij
The bond shared between Mahhi Vij and Nadim Nadz is consistent with their supportive actions over the years. He shares a deep bond with Mahhi Vij’s daughter, Tara, who has reportedly referred to him as “Abba” in social media posts.
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s Divorce
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have officially separated after 14 years of marriage in January 2026. The couple announced their decision on January 4, 2026, through a joint statement on social media.