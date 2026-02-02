LIVE TV
Who Is Nayanika Reddy? Allu Sirish Bride To Be And Future Sister In Law Of Telugu Superstar Allu Arjun

Telugu actor Allu Sirish and business professional Nayanika Reddy are making headlines ahead of their wedding. From a glamorous pre wedding celebration in Dubai to growing curiosity around their careers and personal lives the couple has captured massive public attention. Their upcoming wedding in March 2026 is one of the most awaited celebrity weddings of the year.

Published: February 2, 2026 17:32:29 IST
Who is Nayanika Reddy?
1/6
Who Is Nayanika Reddy? Allu Sirish Bride To Be And Future Sister In Law Of Telugu Superstar Allu Arjun

Who is Nayanika Reddy?

Nayanika Reddy is a Hyderabad based businesswoman who comes from a well established family with strong business interests. She has stayed away from films, modelling, and media interactions.

Who is Nayanika Reddy Future Husband?
2/6

Who is Nayanika Reddy Future Husband?

Nayanika recently gained widespread public attention following her engagement to Telugu actor Allu Sirish in October 2024. The couple is scheduled to marry on 6 March 2026.

Nayanika Reddy Career And Background
3/6

Nayanika Reddy Career And Background

Nayanika Reddy is a Hyderabad based businesswoman from a reputed business family. She has maintained a low public profile before her engagement to Allu Sirish. Though her exact net worth is not publicly disclosed she is believed to be financially independent and well established. After marriage she will become part of one of the most influential film families in South India.

Allu Sirish Career Highlights And Net Worth
4/6

Allu Sirish Career Highlights And Net Worth

Allu Sirish is a Telugu film actor known for movies like Gouravam Kotha Janta Srirastu Subhamastu and Okka Kshanam. He belongs to the popular Allu Konidela family. Apart from acting he is also involved in business ventures and brand promotions. His estimated net worth is between twenty to fifty crore rupees earned through films endorsements and investments.

Allu Sirish And Nayanika Reddy Pre Wedding Bash In Dubai
5/6

Allu Sirish And Nayanika Reddy Pre Wedding Bash In Dubai

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy hosted a stylish pre wedding celebration in Dubai. The event featured a luxury yacht party attended by close friends and family members. Photos and videos from the celebration quickly went viral on social media. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy were also seen enjoying the celebrations. The Dubai bash reflected a mix of elegance fun and intimate moments.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This photogallery is based on publicly available information social media updates and media reports. Details may change as new updates emerge.

