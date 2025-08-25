LIVE TV
  • Nehal Chudasama Joins Bigg Boss 19: Too Hot Too Handle

Nehal Chudasama is an icon and model who just entered Bigg Boss house. She is expected to bring her hotness and glamour with lots of drama! Will she be an entertainer or a strategist this season? Here is everything you need to know about Nehal Chudasama before watching her in Bigg Boss 19:

By: Last Updated: August 25, 2025 | 3:43 PM IST
Who is Nehal Chudasama?
Nehal Chudasama is an Indian model, beauty pageant title holder and fitness consultant. She was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2018 while representing India in Bangkok, Thailand.

Acting career
Nehal has appeared in films like Laila Majnu and The Holiday. She has also been active in various fashion events and shoots.

Fitness consultant
She is a certified fitness consultant. She promotes body positivity and a healthy lifestyle. She has shared her dedication to fitness and wellness.

Bigg Boss 19 expectations
Nehal is expected to take challenges seriously and bring a competitive vibe to the house. She can give strong competition due to her unmatched skills.

Social Media Presence
Nehal's Instagram account is @nehalchudasama9. She has a following of approx. 167K followers. She shares insights into her life and fitness routines.

Leadership skills
Nehal is a confident woman expected to take initiative in group tasks and guide team members. She might emerge as the voice of people during conflicts and dramas in the house.

Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

