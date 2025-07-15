LIVE TV
  • Who Is Nimisha Priya? Why is Kerala Nurse Facing Death Penalty in Yemen?

Who Is Nimisha Priya? Why is Kerala Nurse Facing Death Penalty in Yemen?

Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala, is facing the death penalty in Yemen for the 2017 murder of a Yemeni national. Her case involves alleged abuse, legal complexities, and urgent diplomatic efforts from India. With her execution scheduled for July 16, 2025, appeals are intensifying for intervention and justice.

1/8

Who is Nimisha Priya?

Nimisha Priya is a 37-year-old Indian nurse from Kerala’s Palakkad district. She moved to Yemen in 2011 for work and later became involved in a legal and humanitarian crisis following a murder conviction.

2/8

Conviction and Death Sentence

In 2017, Priya was convicted of the murder of the Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi. It was believed by Priya that she tried to sedate Mahdi so she could recover her passport and flee abuse, but the attempt somehow turned fatal. She was condemned to be executed in Yemen in 2020.

3/8

The Abusive Partnership and Accusations

Priya claimed that Mahdi forged documents to marry her, physically abused her, withheld her passport, and drugged her into submission. She had filed complaints but, reportedly, was never protected by local authorities.

4/8

India's Diplomatic Hurdles

India has no diplomatic relations with the Houthi-administered Sana'a government, placing a legal bar on any negotiations or interventions, and has therefore slowed down the progress for relief efforts for Priya.

5/8

Failed Execution of Blood Money (Diyat)

If the ledger of Yemeni law is precise, then the Diyat may be rendered to the victim's family to stave off execution. Indian authorities and Priya's mother had tried this avenue, yet the talks allegedly stalled on account of hurdles during negotiations.

6/8

The Scheduled Execution and Appeals An Urgent One The execution of Priya is slated for July 16, 2025. Human rights bodies together with Indian citizens have made appeals for her salvation in what is termed an urgent manner.

The execution of Priya is slated for July 16, 2025. Human rights bodies, together with Indian citizens, have made appeals for her salvation in what is termed an urgent manner.

7/8

Current Status

Priya is still detained in Sana'a while she awaits a verdict. India is still keeping an eye on the matter, but final diplomatic and judicial developments will determine its destiny.

8/8

Disclaimer

This is for informational and awareness purposes only. It is based on publicly available reports and does not aim to influence any legal or diplomatic proceedings.

