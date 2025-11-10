Who Is Preeti Kinnar, Jan Suraaj’s Transgender Candidate For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2 voting is finally here, and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party has fielded transgender candidate Preeti Kinnar, a social activist who has been active in grassroots work for over two decades in the Bhorey constituency of Gopalganj district, Bihar. Here’s all you need to know about Jan Suraaj, the Transgender Candidate for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Preeti Kinnar.