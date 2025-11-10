Who Is Preeti Kinnar, Jan Suraaj’s Transgender Candidate For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2 voting is finally here, and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party has fielded transgender candidate Preeti Kinnar, a social activist who has been active in grassroots work for over two decades in the Bhorey constituency of Gopalganj district, Bihar. Here’s all you need to know about Jan Suraaj, the Transgender Candidate for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Preeti Kinnar.
Preeti Kinnar Early Life
Preeti Kinnar originally hails from the village of Khap in the Sonbarsa block of Sitamadhi district, though fro around 22 years she has been living in Kalyanpur village of the Bhore block in Gopalganj district.
Preeti Kinnar Age
Reportedly, Preeti Kinnar's age is around 41 years. She has been active in organizing weddings for economically challenged girls, participating in local sports, and cultural events.
Preeti Kinnar Educational Background
Preeti Kinnar studied up to the 8th standard, and her public profile emphasizes grassroots work over formal degrees.
Preeti Kinnar Contesting from Which Constituency?
Preeti Kinnar has been fielded by Jan Suraaj Party (led by Prashant Kishor) from the Bhorey (SC-reserved) Assembly constituency in Gopalganj district.
Preeti Kinnar Opposition
Preeti Kinnar is battling for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 against Sunil Kumar of the Janata Dal (United), who has been MLA from Bhorey and additionally serves as the Education Minister of Bihar.