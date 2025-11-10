LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bhopal federal government shutdown bbc Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Dr Adil Ahmad bhopal federal government shutdown bbc Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Dr Adil Ahmad bhopal federal government shutdown bbc Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Dr Adil Ahmad bhopal federal government shutdown bbc Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Dr Adil Ahmad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bhopal federal government shutdown bbc Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Dr Adil Ahmad bhopal federal government shutdown bbc Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Dr Adil Ahmad bhopal federal government shutdown bbc Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Dr Adil Ahmad bhopal federal government shutdown bbc Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh IPL 2026 Auction Date AFRICA NEWS Dr Adil Ahmad
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Who Is Preeti Kinnar, Jan Suraaj’s Transgender Candidate For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Who Is Preeti Kinnar, Jan Suraaj’s Transgender Candidate For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2 voting is finally here, and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party has fielded transgender candidate Preeti Kinnar, a social activist who has been active in grassroots work for over two decades in the Bhorey constituency of Gopalganj district, Bihar. Here’s all you need to know about Jan Suraaj, the Transgender Candidate for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Preeti Kinnar. 

By: Last Updated: November 10, 2025 | 6:24 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Preeti Kinnar Early Life
1/5

Preeti Kinnar Early Life

Preeti Kinnar originally hails from the village of Khap in the Sonbarsa block of Sitamadhi district, though fro around 22 years she has been living in Kalyanpur village of the Bhore block in Gopalganj district.

Preeti Kinnar Age
2/5

Preeti Kinnar Age

Reportedly, Preeti Kinnar's age is around 41 years. She has been active in organizing weddings for economically challenged girls, participating in local sports, and cultural events.

Preeti Kinnar studied up to the 8th standard, and her public profile emphasizes grassroots work over formal degrees.
3/5

Preeti Kinnar Educational Background

Preeti Kinnar studied up to the 8th standard, and her public profile emphasizes grassroots work over formal degrees.

Preeti Kinnar Contesting from Which Constituency?
4/5

Preeti Kinnar Contesting from Which Constituency?

Preeti Kinnar has been fielded by Jan Suraaj Party (led by Prashant Kishor) from the Bhorey (SC-reserved) Assembly constituency in Gopalganj district.

Preeti Kinnar Opposition
5/5

Preeti Kinnar Opposition

Preeti Kinnar is battling for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 against Sunil Kumar of the Janata Dal (United), who has been MLA from Bhorey and additionally serves as the Education Minister of Bihar.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS