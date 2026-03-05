Who Is Preity Mukhundhan? South Actress Enters Bollywood With Kartik Aaryan’s Upcoming Movie Naagzilla | Know Her Personal Details
South actress Preity Mukhundhan is set to enter Bollywood with Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Naagzilla. The film has reached its final shooting schedule, increasing excitement among fans. Preity has already gained popularity in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema before stepping into Bollywood. From her age to latest movie buzz, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming actress Preity Mukhundhan.
Who is Preity Mukhundhan?
Preity Mukhundhan is an Indian actress, model and trained dancer who mainly works in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films.
Preity Mukhundhan Age
Preity was born on 30 July 2001. She is currently 24 years old.
Preity Mukhundhan Movies
Some notable films featuring Preity Mukhundhan include Om Bheem Bush (Telugu), Star (Tamil), Sarvam Maya (Malayalam) and Maine Pyar Kiya (Malayalam).
Preity Mukhundhan in Naagzilla
Preity Mukhundhan is reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming fantasy-comedy film Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand.
Preity Mukhundhan Instagram
Official Instagram: preity_mukhundhan
Followers: around 2 million+ followers.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.