Who is Priya Sachdev? Sunjay Kapur’s Wife Changes Name on Instagram Amid Shocking Rs30,000 Crore Property Dispute
After taking on a boardroom responsibility at Sona Comstar, Priya Sachdev Kapur, wife of the late businessman Sunjay Kapur, has changed her Instagram name to Priya Sunjay Kapur. Following the death of her husband, Priya’s Instagram updates come during an intense Rs30,000-crore family inheritance battle with her mother-in-law, Rani Kapur. Let’s break down the controversy we know so far.
Who is Priya Sachdev Kapur? Model, Actor, and Businesswoman
Priya Sachdev has been part of multiple business ventures over the years. She co-founded Rock N Shop, one of India’s first luxury e-commerce platforms, and now works as a Director at Aureus Investment. Before stepping into the business world, Priya also tried her hand at acting—she had a small role in the 2005 movie Neal ’n’ Nikki and even appeared in a TV ad with Kareena Kapoor.
Priya Sachdev Joins Sona Comstar Board Amid Family Dispute
On Friday, July 25, Sona Comstar confirmed that its shareholders have officially approved Priya Sachdev Kapur as a Non-Executive Director, with a strong 99.44% voting in her favor. All the proposals made during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) were passed by a clear majority. Priya had joined the board earlier in June 2025, shortly after the sudden death of her husband and the company’s Chairman, Sunjay Kapur.
Instagram Name Change Sparks Buzz Online
The former model and actress has updated her Instagram to show her new role in the company. She now describes herself as a non-executive director. She’s also changed her Instagram handle—from Priya Sachdev Kapur to Priya Sunjay Kapur. Her updated bio reads: “Mother. Entrepreneur. Investor. Non-Executive Director, Sona Comstar. Director, Aureus Investment. Carrying forward the vision of @sunjaykapur.”
Rs 30,000 Crore Property Dispute: What We Know So Far
Following the death of Sunjay Kapur, his mother and wife are involved in a battle over Rs 30,000-crore global company. Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, tried to stop the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Sona Comstar, claiming she was forced to sign certain documents after her son’s death on June 23. She claims to be the sole representative of the Kapur family’s interest in the company. However, the company went ahead with the AGM on July 25, stating that Rani Kapur hasn’t been a shareholder since 2019. They officially appointed Priya as a non-executive director. So far, Priya hasn’t made any public statement about the situation.
Rani Kapur Claims Sole Ownership
Rani Kapur has brought forward a will dated June 30, 2015, claiming that it names her as the only beneficiary of her late husband Surinder Kapur’s estate. Based on this, she says she holds majority ownership in the Sona Group, including its stake in the auto parts company.
What do we know about Sunjay’s death
Sunjay Kapur, who was once married to actor Karisma Kapoor and known to be a close friend of Prince William, passed away on June 12 while playing polo in England. He was 53 years old, and early reports said he died of a heart attack during the match. His last rites were held in Delhi.
Sunjay Kapur’s Marriages, Children & Personal Life
Sunjay Kapur was married three times and had three children. His first marriage was with fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996, which lasted for four years. In 2003, he tied the knot with actor Karisma Kapoor. They had two children together—Samaira, now 19, and Kiaan, who is 13. The couple filed for divorce in 2014 and officially parted ways in 2016. Later, in 2017, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev, and they have a son named Azarias. At the time of his passing, he was married to Priya.