Who is Priya Sachdev? Sunjay Kapur’s Wife Changes Name on Instagram Amid Shocking Rs30,000 Crore Property Dispute

Rs 30,000 Crore Property Dispute: What We Know So Far

Following the death of Sunjay Kapur, his mother and wife are involved in a battle over Rs 30,000-crore global company. Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, tried to stop the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Sona Comstar, claiming she was forced to sign certain documents after her son’s death on June 23. She claims to be the sole representative of the Kapur family’s interest in the company. However, the company went ahead with the AGM on July 25, stating that Rani Kapur hasn’t been a shareholder since 2019. They officially appointed Priya as a non-executive director. So far, Priya hasn’t made any public statement about the situation.