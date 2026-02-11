Who Is Rajpal Yadav’s Wife Radha? Age, Marriage Story, Family Background & Her Support During Tihar Jail Case
Radha, wife of Rajpal Yadav, has stood firmly by the actor during his toughest times. She may stay away from limelight, but her loyalty has grabbed attention. Her life changed completely after marrying the popular Bollywood comedian. Radha has supported Rajpal even during the controversial Tihar Jail phase. From her age to family details, here’s everything you need to know about Rajpal Yadav’s second wife Radha.
Radha, Wife of Rajpal Yadav
Radha Yadav is the second wife of Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav. Rajpal’s first wife, Karuna, died after childbirth. Radha married Rajpal Yadav in 2003 after they met during his film shoot in Canada.
Rajpal Yadav's Second Wife Radha's Age
Exact age and date of birth for Radha aren’t officially published. Several sources describe her as being about 9 years younger than Rajpal Yadav. She is reported to have Canadian ties and met Rajpal while he was working there.
Rajpal Yadav Marriage
Radha and Rajpal’s relationship began during filming abroad, and they married in May 2003. After marriage, Radha became stepmother to Rajpal’s daughter from his first marriage and later had two daughters of her own with him.
Rajpal Yadav's Wife Radha's Personal Details- Career Background
Radha is primarily described as a homemaker and does not have a public film or acting career. She is said to manage the household and care for the family, including Reviving Rajpal Yadav’s elder daughter as her own.
Rajpal Yadav Family
Radha and Rajpal Yadav have two daughters together: Harshita and Reyanshi. She also helped raise Rajpal’s eldest daughter, Jyoti, from his first marriage.
