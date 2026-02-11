Who Is Rajpal Yadav’s Wife Radha? Age, Marriage Story, Family Background & Her Support During Tihar Jail Case

Radha, wife of Rajpal Yadav, has stood firmly by the actor during his toughest times. She may stay away from limelight, but her loyalty has grabbed attention. Her life changed completely after marrying the popular Bollywood comedian. Radha has supported Rajpal even during the controversial Tihar Jail phase. From her age to family details, here’s everything you need to know about Rajpal Yadav’s second wife Radha.