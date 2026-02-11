LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Who Is Rajpal Yadav’s Wife Radha? Age, Marriage Story, Family Background & Her Support During Tihar Jail Case

Who Is Rajpal Yadav’s Wife Radha? Age, Marriage Story, Family Background & Her Support During Tihar Jail Case

Radha, wife of Rajpal Yadav, has stood firmly by the actor during his toughest times. She may stay away from limelight, but her loyalty has grabbed attention. Her life changed completely after marrying the popular Bollywood comedian. Radha has supported Rajpal even during the controversial Tihar Jail phase. From her age to family details, here’s everything you need to know about Rajpal Yadav’s second wife Radha.

Published By: Published: February 11, 2026 13:38:23 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Radha, Wife of Rajpal Yadav
1/6
Who Is Rajpal Yadav’s Wife Radha? Age, Marriage Story, Family Background & Her Support During Tihar Jail Case

Radha, Wife of Rajpal Yadav

Radha Yadav is the second wife of Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav. Rajpal’s first wife, Karuna, died after childbirth. Radha married Rajpal Yadav in 2003 after they met during his film shoot in Canada.

You Might Be Interested In
Rajpal Yadav's Second Wife Radha's Age
2/6

Rajpal Yadav's Second Wife Radha's Age

Exact age and date of birth for Radha aren’t officially published. Several sources describe her as being about 9 years younger than Rajpal Yadav. She is reported to have Canadian ties and met Rajpal while he was working there.

Rajpal Yadav Marriage
3/6

Rajpal Yadav Marriage

Radha and Rajpal’s relationship began during filming abroad, and they married in May 2003. After marriage, Radha became stepmother to Rajpal’s daughter from his first marriage and later had two daughters of her own with him.

You Might Be Interested In
Rajpal Yadav's Wife Radha's Personal Details- Career Background
4/6

Rajpal Yadav's Wife Radha's Personal Details- Career Background

Radha is primarily described as a homemaker and does not have a public film or acting career. She is said to manage the household and care for the family, including Reviving Rajpal Yadav’s elder daughter as her own.

Rajpal Yadav Family
5/6

Rajpal Yadav Family

Radha and Rajpal Yadav have two daughters together: Harshita and Reyanshi. She also helped raise Rajpal’s eldest daughter, Jyoti, from his first marriage.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS