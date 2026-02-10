Who Is Revati Sule? Supriya Sule’s Daughter’s Age, Net Worth, Education, Fiancé And Political Career Details
Revati Sule is best known as the daughter of NCP leader Supriya Sule. Despite belonging to a prominent political family, Revati has largely stayed away from the limelight and maintains a low profile. Her education background, career choices and personal life often spark curiosity among the public. Here is everything you need to know about Revati Sule, including her age, education, net worth, fiancé and whether she plans to enter politics.
Revati Sule Age And Family Background
Based on her mother Supriya Sule’s birthday posts shared on social media, Revati Sule celebrates her birthday on October 30 every year. She is considered a young adult though her exact birth year and birthplace are not publicly disclosed. Revati is the daughter of Supriya Sule and Sadanand Bhalchandra Sule. Her grandmother is veteran politician Sharad Pawar, making her part of one of Maharashtra’s most influential political families.
Revati Sule Education Qualification
Education has always been a priority for the Pawar family and Revati Sule is no exception. She completed her schooling in India before moving abroad for higher studies. Revati pursued her graduation and further education from reputed international institutions, focusing on academics rather than public attention. Her strong educational background reflects her interest in global exposure and professional growth.
Revati Sule Net Worth
Revati Sule does not have an independent public business empire or political income yet. Her personal net worth is not officially disclosed. However, she comes from a financially well established family with significant political and personal assets. Any estimation of her net worth is largely linked to her family background rather than individual earnings.
Revati Sule Fiancé And Personal Life
Revati Sule is set to marry Sarang Arun Lakhani, a high profile marriage that has sparked interest within the political and social spectrum in Maharashtra and the rest of the world. Their engagement was announced this week when high profile individuals posted congratulatory messages on social media sealing the deal of the impending wedding.
Revati Sule Career Plans
Revati has not yet formally entered politics or held an elected position. However, she has been seen at regional campaigns alongside her mother and family during election rallies. This suggests she may be involved informally in political activities, but she has not declared any political ambitions publicly.
Disclaimer
This information is based on publicly available information and media reports. Details may change over time.