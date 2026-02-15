Who Is Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, 26-Year-Old Sitarist Known for ‘Shiv Kailash’? What Is the Controversy Around His Connection to Pandit Ravi Shankar?

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and Pandit Ravi Shankar Controversy

Anosushka Shankar, daughter of Pandit Ravi Shankar, responded to the claims about Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's guruship during the interview. She clarified that Rishab trained extensively under Parimal Sadaphal, one of her father’s senior disciples who is very close to her. She added that he had only a few informal lessons with Pandit Ravi Shankar, which took place in the presence of Parimal Sadaphal.