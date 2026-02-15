Who Is Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, 26-Year-Old Sitarist Known for ‘Shiv Kailash’? What Is the Controversy Around His Connection to Pandit Ravi Shankar?
26-year-old sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, who has captured widespread attention for his soulful rendition of ‘Shiv Kailash’ and his contemporary approach to traditional ragas. He has found himself at the centre of a debate surrounding his connection to legendary maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar. Here’s a closer look at who Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is and what the controversy is all about.
Who Is Rishab Rikhiram Sharma?
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is a well-known 26-year-old Indian sitarist, composer, and music producer recognized for blending traditional Indian classical music with modern influences. Along with playing the sitar, he also performs classical vocals, packaging age-old compositions in a contemporary, youth-centric style that resonates strongly with younger audiences.
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Career
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma started learning music early in life and has since performed widely, both across India and on international stages. His concerts have attracted sizeable crowds, contributing to a growing global fan base. He is also noted for being the first sitarist ot deliver a solo performance at the White House.
How Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Connected to Pandit Ravi Shankar
In multiple interviews over the years, Rishab has described himself as the youngest and final disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar while reflecting on his artistic path. He has shared that the legendary maestro’s musical heritage and philosophy deeply influence him, shaping both his style of performance and his broader vision of presenting Indian classical music to audiences around the world.
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and Pandit Ravi Shankar Controversy
Anosushka Shankar, daughter of Pandit Ravi Shankar, responded to the claims about Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's guruship during the interview. She clarified that Rishab trained extensively under Parimal Sadaphal, one of her father’s senior disciples who is very close to her. She added that he had only a few informal lessons with Pandit Ravi Shankar, which took place in the presence of Parimal Sadaphal.