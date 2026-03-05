Who Is Ritika Dobhal? YouTuber UK07 Rider and Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Shocking Allegations Against Pregnant Wife and Family in Viral ‘Last Vlog’

Allegations Made by Anurag Dobhal

In his viral last vlog, Anurag Dobhal alleged that his family never fully accepted his marriage to Ritika Dobhal after their inter-caste wedding and that he faced constant mental harassment and pressure from his parents and siblings. He also claimed that Ritika abruptly left him and returned to her parents’ home, leaving him confused and heartbroken. Additionally, he suggested that outside influences turned Ritika against him and urged her to support him and their unborn child.