  • Who Is Ritika Dobhal? YouTuber UK07 Rider and Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Shocking Allegations Against Pregnant Wife and Family in Viral ‘Last Vlog’

Who Is Ritika Dobhal? YouTuber UK07 Rider and Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Shocking Allegations Against Pregnant Wife and Family in Viral ‘Last Vlog’

Ritika Dobhal recently made headlines following a controversial video by her husband YouTuber and Bigg Boss fame star Anurag Dobhal also known as UK07 Rider. The video, described as his ‘Last Vlog’ contains shocking allegations against Ritika and her family.

Published By: Published: March 5, 2026 14:00:20 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who Is Ritika Dobhal?
1/6
Who Is Ritika Dobhal? YouTuber UK07 Rider and Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Shocking Allegations Against Pregnant Wife and Family in Viral ‘Last Vlog’

Who Is Ritika Dobhal?

Full Name: Ritika Dobhal born Ritika Chauhan
Public Identity: Social media personality and influencer focusing on lifestyle content.
Marriage: Ritika married Anurag Dobhal on 30 April 2025 after a five year relationship.
Social Media Presence: The couple often shared glimpses of their life together before the controversy.

Allegations Made by Anurag Dobhal
2/6

Allegations Made by Anurag Dobhal

In his viral last vlog, Anurag Dobhal alleged that his family never fully accepted his marriage to Ritika Dobhal after their inter-caste wedding and that he faced constant mental harassment and pressure from his parents and siblings. He also claimed that Ritika abruptly left him and returned to her parents’ home, leaving him confused and heartbroken. Additionally, he suggested that outside influences turned Ritika against him and urged her to support him and their unborn child.

How They Met
3/6
Who Is Ritika Dobhal? YouTuber UK07 Rider and Bigg Boss Fame Anurag Dobhal’s Shocking Allegations Against Pregnant Wife and Family in Viral ‘Last Vlog’

How They Met

Anurag Dobhal and Ritika Dobhal reportedly met through social media connections and mutual friends before starting a personal relationship. Over time, their friendship grew into a romantic relationship lasting around 5 years before they got married on 30 April 2025. Their journey from online acquaintances to life partners was often shared on social media & giving fans glimpses of their bond.

Ritika Dobhal Is Pregnant
4/6

Ritika Dobhal Is Pregnant

Ritika Dobhal was publicly announced to be pregnant with her first child along with her husband Anurag Dobhal (UK07 Rider) in September 2025 just a few months after their marriage. Later returned to her parents home during the controversy. No recent official update on her pregnancy status.

Public Reaction
5/6

Public Reaction

The emotional video sparked widespread concern from fans. Many urged Ritika to reconcile while others expressed support for Anurag. Social media users also shared her last posts highlighting the situation.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is based on publicly available information from news and social media sources. We do not confirm the personal claims made by any individual and advise readers to follow official statements for accurate updates.

Tags:

