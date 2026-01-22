LIVE TV
  Who Is Ritika Giri? "Jo Karna Hai Karle" Bengali Actor Hiraan Chatterjee's SECOND Wife Hits Back on First Wife Claims

Who Is Ritika Giri? “Jo Karna Hai Karle” Bengali Actor Hiraan Chatterjee’s SECOND Wife Hits Back on First Wife Claims

Bengali actor Hiraan Chatterjee’s marriage controversy has exploded online and now all eyes are on his second wife, Ritika Giri. After the first wife called the marriage “illegal,” Ritika’s sharp response has turned this into a full-blown viral storm. Her Instagram Story reaction has added more fuel, making the drama trend across entertainment pages. Here’s everything you need to know about Ritika Giri and why she is suddenly everywhere.

Published By: Published: January 22, 2026 17:01:10 IST
Who is Ritika Giri?
1/6

Who is Ritika Giri?

Ritika Giri is being described as a model in reports. She came into the spotlight after her marriage photos with Bengali actor and BJP MLA Hiran chatterjee went viral.

Ritika Giri Age
2/6

Ritika Giri Age

Ritika's exact confirmed age is not officially confirmed verified in the report. She herself claimed that the age being circulated online is wrong.

Ritika Giri Husband
3/6

Ritika Giri Husband

Ritika Giri is being reported as the second wife of Hiraan Chatterjee. Hiraan posted their wedding pictures and later deleted the post after the controversy started.

Ritika Giri Latest News
4/6
Who Is Ritika Giri? "Jo Karna Hai Karle" Bengali Actor Hiraan Chatterjee's SECOND Wife Hits Back, First Wife Claim Turns Ugly

Ritika Giri Latest News

Ritika hit back at Hiraan’s first wife Anindita, saying they were married long ago and asked her to “go to cops” if needed. She claimed she and Hiraan have been together for the last five years.

Ritika Giri Instagram
5/6

Ritika Giri Instagram

Ritika posted her reaction through an Instagram Story, which got picked up by news outlets. Her social media activity has become a major reason why people are searching her name nonstop.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

