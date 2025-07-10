Who Is Sean Duffy? 5 Things To Know About Trump’s Transport Secy Going To NASA: In Pics

Sean Duffy, a former Congressman and current U.S. Secretary of Transportation, has now been handed one of the most high-profile temporary assignments in federal science leadership—interim Administrator of NASA. Appointed by Donald Trump in July 2025, Duffy’s elevation to the space agency’s top post has sparked both curiosity and controversy. With no background in science or engineering, his appointment reflects a growing political shift in how top roles at agencies like NASA are filled. As the agency faces budget cuts, stalled missions, and increasing competition from private space companies and international rivals, Duffy’s leadership comes at a critical moment. But who is Sean Duffy, and why does this appointment matter? Here are five key things to know.