Shafali Verma Net Worth: Know All About 21-Year-Old’s Career, Achievements, Records And Statsouse of Indian Women’s Cricket
Shafali Verma is one of the most explosive young batters in Indian Women’s cricket. She is known for her fearless hitting, she broke into the international scene as a teenager. She recently played a crucial role in india’s 2025 Women’s World Cup win under Harmanpreet Kaur. Here’s everything you need to know about Shafali Verma.
Shafali Verma's Age
She was born on January 28, 2004, in Rohtak, Haryana, India. By age 15, she had already made headlines for her incredible battling at the domestic level.
Shafali Verma Career Highlights
She made her T20 debut in 2019 against South Africa at just 15 years old. She is the youngest Indian to represent India in international cricket.
Shafali Verma Records
She is one of the fastest fifties by an Indian woman in T20Is (off 26 balls). She is the youngest Indian to score an International Half-Century at 15 years, 285 days.
Shafali Verma's Net Worth
Her estimated net worth is around ₹7–10 crore. Her income sources include BCCI contracts, match fees, WPL salary and brand endorsements.
Shafali Verma's personality
She is known for her fearless, no-nonsense attitude both on and off the field. She has become a role model for young girls across India who dream of playing cricket.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.