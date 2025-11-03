LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast India vs South Africa cricket records ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Jodhpur CMS-03 mission BCCI contract KING movie Mexico blast
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Shafali Verma Net Worth: Know All About 21-Year-Old’s Career, Achievements, Records And Statsouse of Indian Women’s Cricket

Shafali Verma Net Worth: Know All About 21-Year-Old’s Career, Achievements, Records And Statsouse of Indian Women’s Cricket

Shafali Verma is one of the most explosive young batters in Indian Women’s cricket. She is known for her fearless hitting, she broke into the international scene as a teenager. She recently played a crucial role in india’s 2025 Women’s World Cup win under Harmanpreet Kaur. Here’s everything you need to know about Shafali Verma.

By: Last Updated: November 3, 2025 | 1:40 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Shafali Verma's Age
1/6

Shafali Verma's Age

She was born on January 28, 2004, in Rohtak, Haryana, India. By age 15, she had already made headlines for her incredible battling at the domestic level.

Shafali Verma Career Highlights
2/6

Shafali Verma Career Highlights

She made her T20 debut in 2019 against South Africa at just 15 years old. She is the youngest Indian to represent India in international cricket.

Shafali Verma Records
3/6

Shafali Verma Records

She is one of the fastest fifties by an Indian woman in T20Is (off 26 balls). She is the youngest Indian to score an International Half-Century at 15 years, 285 days.

Shafali Verma's Net Worth
4/6

Shafali Verma's Net Worth

Her estimated net worth is around ₹7–10 crore. Her income sources include BCCI contracts, match fees, WPL salary and brand endorsements.

Shafali Verma's personality
5/6

Shafali Verma's personality

She is known for her fearless, no-nonsense attitude both on and off the field. She has become a role model for young girls across India who dream of playing cricket.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS