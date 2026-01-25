Who Is Shefali Bagga? Bigg Boss 13 Star Seen With Yuzvendra Chahal — Age, Net Worth, Career And Relationships Revealed
Shefali Bagga is an Indian television journalist, reality TV star, anchor and social media influencer. She rose to fame with her participation in Bigg Boss 13 and has hosted several TV and digital shows. Recently, she was spotted with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, sparking online attention.
Age & Education
Shefali Bagga was born on 1 July 1994 in New Delhi, India. She is 31 years old in 2026. She completed her schooling in New Delhi and pursued a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Delhi University.
Net Worth
Shefali Bagga’s net worth in 2026 is widely estimated to be in the range of ₹8 – 10 crore Indian Rupees which is roughly around $1 million USD. It is based on her earnings from journalism, TV anchoring, reality TV appearances, hosting, social media influencing and brand endorsements.
Career
Shefali Bagga began her career as a news anchor and journalist, gaining recognition for her on screen presence. She rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 and has since hosted TV shows, including co-hosting the OTT reality show Loventure on JioHotstar alongside influencer Mr. Faisu and created lifestyle and fitness content on social media. Establishing herself as a popular TV personality and influencer.
Love Life
Shefali Bagga’s relationships have never been officially confirmed. During Bigg Boss 13, she was linked to fellow contestant Siddharth Dey, though neither confirmed a romantic involvement. More recently, rumors surfaced about her dating influencer Mr. Faisu (Faisal Malik), but this appeared to be for a collaboration rather than a romance, and she has no publicly confirmed ex-boyfriend.
Yuzvendra Chahal out with Shefali Bagga
A video from the outing quickly went viral online. In the clip, Chahal is seen leaving the venue separately when photographers asked them to pose together, which further fueled curiosity rather than calming rumours.
