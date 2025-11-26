Who is Siddhanth Kapoor? Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Questioned in Rs 252 Crore Drug Case With Dawood Ibrahim Link
Actress Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, actor Siddhanth Kapoor, was summoned by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police on Tuesday in connection with the Rs 252 crore drug case. The investigation centres on a syndicate reportedly operated by Salim Dola, a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Let’s dive into Who is Siddhanth Kapoor, movies, net worth, and his drug case.
Who is Siddhanth Kapoor?
Siddhanth Kapoor is an actor, assistant director, and DJ who works in famous Bollywood movies. He is the son of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and the elder brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor. The actor has estimated net worth of Rs 4 crore.
Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Movies
Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor made his acting debut with Shootout at Wadala (2013). Later, he worked in prominent movies, including Ugly, Haseena Parker, in which he portrayed the role of Bawood Ibrahim, and many more.
What Drug Case is Siddhanth Kapoor Involved in?
Actress Shraddha Kapoor's brother, actor Siddhanth Kapoor, was summoned by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police on Tuesday in connection with the Rs 252 crore drug case. The allegation was that he was in attendance at drug parties given by Tahir Dola and Salim Dola in India and in the UAE overseas.
Actors Involved in Rs 252 Drug Case?
Actors who are involved in this Rs 252 crore drug case are Siddhant Kapoor, his sister Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and social media influencer Orry. The names were reportedly revealed by Tahir Dola, who was extradited to India in June. Orry has also been summoned by the ANC Mumbai for the investigation.
Who is Salim Dola?
Salim Dola is an alleged drug lord and a key figure in the narcotics network associated with the Dawood Ibrahim gang. He is accused of overseeing the production and supply of mephedrone across several Indian states. Police allege that after the death of gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Iqbal Mirchi, Dola took control of the drug syndicate.
Disclaimer
The information presented here is based on reports and official statements. Details of the investigation are still emerging, and the allegations mentioned are subject to verification. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.