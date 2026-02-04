LIVE TV
Who Is Sobhita Dhulipala? Cheekatilo Hot Actress Making Bold Choices in Film & Life | Age, Husband & Personal Details

Sobhita Dhulipala isn’t here to play safe, she chooses bold roles, sharp looks and zero-filter performances. From breaking stereotypes to stealing scenes, Sobhita knows exactly how to keep the spotlight on herself. Her Telugu crime film Cheekatilo proves she’s not just glamorous- she’s dark, intense and dangerous on screen. From her age to personal details, here’s everything you need to know about the hot actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Published: February 4, 2026 12:44:05 IST
Sobhita Dhulipala Age
1/6
Who Is Sobhita Dhulipala? Cheekatilo Hot Actress Making Bold Choices in Film & Life | Age, Husband & Personal Details

Sobhita Dhulipala Age

She was born on 31 May 1992. She is 33 years old as of 2026. She was born and raised in Andhra Pradesh.

Sobhita Dhulipala Movies
2/6

Sobhita Dhulipala Movies

She made her Bollywood debut with Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016). She gained popularity with Goodachari and Moothon.

Sobhita Dhulipala Web Series
3/6

Sobhita Dhulipala Web Series

She became widely famous for Made in Heaven on Amazon Prime Video. She played a bold and intense role in The Night Manager.

Sobhita Dhulipala Husband
4/6

Sobhita Dhulipala Husband

Sobhita is married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple got married in December 2024. their relationship grabbed attention due to their low-key and private wedding.

Sobhita Dhulipala Latest News
5/6

Sobhita Dhulipala Latest News

Fresh after the release of her Telugu crime thriller Cheekatilo, Sobhita Dhulipala spoke about receiving praise from veteran actor Venkatesh Daggubati. Venkatesh applauded the Cheekatilo trailer and the film overall, which made Sobhita feel relieved and encouraged about her performance.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

