Who Is Sobhita Dhulipala? Cheekatilo Hot Actress Making Bold Choices in Film & Life | Age, Husband & Personal Details

Sobhita Dhulipala isn’t here to play safe, she chooses bold roles, sharp looks and zero-filter performances. From breaking stereotypes to stealing scenes, Sobhita knows exactly how to keep the spotlight on herself. Her Telugu crime film Cheekatilo proves she’s not just glamorous- she’s dark, intense and dangerous on screen. From her age to personal details, here’s everything you need to know about the hot actress Sobhita Dhulipala.