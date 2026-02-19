Who Is Sophie Shine? Age, Career, Education, Celeb Love Story and Her Engagement With….
Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan has found love again and fans are eager to know more about the woman who won his heart. Sophie Shine, an accomplished Irish professional, blends corporate success with a calm private life away from the spotlight. From her education in Ireland to her leadership role in Dhawan’s foundation, her journey is both inspiring and global.
Who Is Sophie Shine?
Sophie Shine is an Irish national with a powerful corporate background and international exposure. She is known for keeping a low profile despite being engaged to one of India’s most popular cricketers. Her grounded personality and professional achievements set her apart from typical celebrity partners.
Age, Education And Early Life
Sophie completed her schooling at Castleroy College in Ireland and later earned a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology. Her entire academic journey was rooted in Ireland before she moved to the Middle East for her career.
Corporate Career In Abu Dhabi
Sophie has worked with Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi as a product consultant and senior executive. Her role highlights her expertise in finance strategy business development and international operations.
Love Story With Shikhar Dhawan
The couple first met at a restaurant in Dubai and their friendship gradually turned into a relationship. They made their relationship public in 2025 after being spotted together at cricket matches and events. Their engagement was announced on 12 January 2026 with a heartfelt social media post.
Wedding Plans And New Beginning
Reports suggest the couple is planning a grand wedding in February 2026 in the Delhi NCR region. This engagement marks a fresh and happy phase in Dhawan’s life after his divorce and has been widely celebrated by fans and the cricket fraternity.
Disclaimer
Details are based on publicly available information and media reports for informational purposes only.