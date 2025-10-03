LIVE TV
  • Who is Sophie Shine? Meet the Irish Consultant Dating Shikhar Dhawan

Who is Sophie Shine? Meet the Irish Consultant Dating Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan confirmed his relationship with Irish professional Sophie Shine in May 2025. The couple met in Dubai, frequently appear together, and gained viral attention through affectionate posts and public appearances.

October 3, 2025 | 11:54 PM IST
Official Relationship Confirmation
1/5

Official Relationship Confirmation

The news of the Dhawan-Shine relationship was publicly confirmed by Shikhar Dhawan over Instagram in May 2025, rewarding everyone for months of speculation.

Academic Background of Sophie Shine
2/5

Academic Background of Sophie Shine

Sophie Shine is an Irish product consultant, Second Vice President at Northern Trust in Abu Dhabi, with his marketing degree from Ireland.

Their Encounter and Viral Status
3/5

Their Encounter and Viral Status

They met in Dubai at a cricketing event, their bonding captured through several photographs that went viral and piqued fans' interest worldwide.

Shared Public Appearances
4/5

Shared Public Appearances

Sophie often enjoys attending cricket matches and events of Dhawan, sometimes in Indian traditional wear, much to the delight of the fans.

Good Vibes on Social Media
5/5

Good Vibes on Social Media

The visibly affectionate social media posts of the couple spread like wildfire, whereas the viral fame of Sophie Shine extrusion beyond just the cricketing fanbase of Dhawan.

