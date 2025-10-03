Who is Sophie Shine? Meet the Irish Consultant Dating Shikhar Dhawan
Official Relationship Confirmation
The news of the Dhawan-Shine relationship was publicly confirmed by Shikhar Dhawan over Instagram in May 2025, rewarding everyone for months of speculation.
Academic Background of Sophie Shine
Sophie Shine is an Irish product consultant, Second Vice President at Northern Trust in Abu Dhabi, with his marketing degree from Ireland.
Their Encounter and Viral Status
They met in Dubai at a cricketing event, their bonding captured through several photographs that went viral and piqued fans' interest worldwide.
Shared Public Appearances
Sophie often enjoys attending cricket matches and events of Dhawan, sometimes in Indian traditional wear, much to the delight of the fans.
Good Vibes on Social Media
The visibly affectionate social media posts of the couple spread like wildfire, whereas the viral fame of Sophie Shine extrusion beyond just the cricketing fanbase of Dhawan.