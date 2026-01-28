Who Is Sunetra Pawar? Know About Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Politician Wife – Age, Net Worth, Education & Career
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Ajit Pawar has died in a plane crash in Maharashtra’s Baramati today. He is survived by his wife Sunetra Pawar and two sons. Sunetra Pawar – who recently stepped into the spotlight as a political leader – is known for her active role in public life and social initiatives. Sunetra Pawar is an Indian politician and prominent social entrepreneur. She famously contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Baramati constituency against her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule, but lost by approximately 1.58 lakh votes. She is also the founder of the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI), established in 2010 to promote sustainable practices and organic farming.
Who Is Ajit Pawar’s Wife Sunetra Pawar?
Ajit Pawar was married to Sunetra Pawar, an Indian politician and prominent social entrepreneur. She is a sitting Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, representing Maharashtra. She was elected unopposed in June 2024 to a seat vacated by Praful Patel.
Sunetra Pawar Age
Sunetra Pawar was born on 18 October 1963 in Dharashiv district of Maharashtra. As of 2026, she is 62 years old.
Sunetra Pawar Early Life
She grew up in a politically active family which influenced her early connection with public life and leadership.
Sunetra Pawar Net Worth
As per her election affidavit Sunetra Pawar has declared total assets of approximately Rs 1,27,59,98,205 (around 127 crore) and liabilities of Rs 17,08,92,001 (around 17 crore). Her assets include movable assets such as cash, bank deposits, investments, jewellery, and vehicles along with significant immovable assets including land and property.
Sunetra Pawar Education
Sunetra Pawar is a graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) degree from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, completed at S B Arts and Commerce College, Aurangabad in April 1983. Her educational background in commerce has supported her work in social initiatives, organizational leadership, and her growing political career in Maharashtra.
Sunetra Pawar Political Career
Sunetra Pawar formally entered politics after decades of social and organizational work.
Party: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP – Ajit Pawar faction)
Position: Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha
Elected: June 2024 (from Maharashtra)
Her Rajya Sabha nomination marked a major political milestone and strengthened the Pawar family’s presence at the national level.
