Who Is Sunetra Pawar? Know About Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Politician Wife – Age, Net Worth, Education & Career

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Ajit Pawar has died in a plane crash in Maharashtra’s Baramati today. He is survived by his wife Sunetra Pawar and two sons. Sunetra Pawar – who recently stepped into the spotlight as a political leader – is known for her active role in public life and social initiatives. Sunetra Pawar is an Indian politician and prominent social entrepreneur. She famously contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Baramati constituency against her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule, but lost by approximately 1.58 lakh votes. She is also the founder of the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI), established in 2010 to promote sustainable practices and organic farming.